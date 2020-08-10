“We're honored to include Homeless Not Toothless into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeless Not Toothless, acclaimed charity, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Homeless Veteran's Charity - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Homeless Not Toothless into our BoLAA family.”

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) is a 501C(3) nonprofit (TIN: 200615767) dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to the homeless, foster youth, and low-income persons in Los Angeles, bringing back one smile at a time. The organization also aims to empower the homeless and underserved by providing access to becoming part of the mainstream work force again. Since its inception, Homeless Not Toothless has provided over $5 million in services for this population. Dentists volunteer their time and either pay for laboratory expenses themselves or work with labs who donate their dental work. The dentists and staff who work with the homeless patients do so without financial compensation and with only the kindest and most generous hearts.

Raising the pride & dignity of the under-served through quality dental services. In 1992, the organization opened to provide free dental care to the homeless and under-served. Presently, hundreds of local dentists participate in the greater Los Angeles area. Most of the patients are referred by the Venice Family Clinic and local shelters, where their dental needs and the necessity for treatment are assessed.

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) began when founder and president, Dr. Jay Grossman, decided giving money or leftover food to the homeless he passed by was no longer sufficient. One day, while reaching for another dollar bill to hand out to another homeless man, Dr. Jay Grossman felt his business card. Not knowing if that card would or could make a difference, he went with his gut.

"So instead of a dollar, I gave him my business card. I said, ‘Let me see what I can do about getting you out of pain and replacing those missing teeth so you can function by eating and look good for a job interview. That’ll give you more benefit than my giving you a buck," stated Dr. Jay Grossman

Within seven months of handing out that first business card, he had performed more than 100 procedures on the homeless free of charge. Soon after, more and more homeless patients began walking into his dental practice, encouraging Dr. Jay to expanded his office space and search for partnership.

The Venice Family Center (VFC), a nonprofit that provides free health care services to the underserved located minutes away from Dr. Jay's practice, quickly became a partner for HNT. Together, rules and guidelines were created for what is now HNT. First and foremost, all patients must prove a minimum of 90 days sobriety, a screening the Venice Family Clinic conducts. And secondly, all patients must be actively engaged in finding work.

"We are raising the pride and dignity of Veterans, the homeless, foster youth, and under-served through quality dental services," states Homeless Not Toothless.