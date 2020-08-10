Cricket Media Launches Immersive Chinese Language Learning Program Online

NeuLingo logo

MCLEAN, VA, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media announced today the launch of a new program called NeuLingo, which provides authentic Chinese language synchronous instruction online to North American students ages 5–16. This collaboration with Neusoft, one of China’s premier technology and education companies, builds on the success of NeuABC, an immersive English-language learning program available to children in China.

Neulingo features three different types of Mandarin courses, jointly developed by the U.S.-China education team, all of which are immediately available and align with the benchmarks laid out by ACTFL (American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages), HSK (Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi) Chinese Proficiency Test and the YCT (Youth Chinese Test). Happy NeuLingo is designed for children with little to no exposure to Mandarin; Scholar NeuLingo is aimed at heritage learners who have experience with Mandarin but may need additional instruction; and Fly NeuLingo, which provides a more in-depth exploration of Chinese culture in tandem with Chinese language learning.

All students have direct access to qualified, experienced teachers who are native Mandarin speakers and who provide immersion-based instruction with cultural relevance; a curriculum customized by international education teams; authentic materials and visuals to enhance learning; and personalized 1:1 instruction based on functional learning objectives—all via a safe and secure virtual classroom.

Mandarin language learning provides this generation of children with an important and valuable skill that offers a lifetime of benefits. It also promotes better cultural understanding and exchange, which increases knowledge and understanding of the broader world and can help lead to better future relations between nations.

“NeuLingo complements our NeuABC offering and reinforces our commitment to fostering global awareness through lingual and cultural understanding,” says Laura Woodside, Cricket Media’s Senior Vice President, Education Products. “Together, these programs empower students with high-quality synchronous language learning experiences that cross cultures, borders, and time zones.”

NeuLingo is now accepting students. For more information, please visit cricketmedia.com/neulingo.

