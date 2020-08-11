Blue Raven Solar Provides access to Clean Drinking Water to over 5,000 people for 20 years through GivePower
Through GivePower Foundation’s GivePartners program, Blue Raven Solar has helped provide access to clean drinking water to over 5,000 people for 20 yearsOREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since joining GivePower Foundation’s initiative to provide clean drinking water for all in 2019, Blue Raven Solar has provided access to clean water to over 5,000 people in need for 20 years.
GivePower Foundation builds solar-powered desalination farms, which are housed in 20-foot shipping containers. These systems are capable of transforming 70,000 liters of brackish water and/or seawater into clean, drinkable water supporting the needs of up to 35,000 people every day.
“Beyond saving homeowners money and reducing their carbon footprint, solar technology has dozens of untold applications,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “We are proud to partner with the GivePower Foundation to use solar technology to deliver clean drinking water to those in need. More than 1 billion people currently live in water-scarce regions.”
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Raven Solar has continued its donations to the organization, as waterborne disease remains the planet’s leading killer and water scarcity an increasing epidemic. GivePower strives to help alleviate the global water crisis by delivering clean, sustainable and affordable water to people who need it most.
“Working with GivePower has given our employees and customers an even higher purpose. Helping 5,000 people access clean water is just the beginning,” said Peterson.
For every customer that goes solar with Blue Raven Solar, the Utah-based company donates $20 to GivePower, enough to provide access to clean drinking water to one person for 20 years. LoanPal, the leading residential solar financing provider in the US, matches Blue Raven’s donations, bringing the effective combined contribution to $40 per installed customer.
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,100 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. For more information on Blue Raven Solar’s partnership with Givepower, visit www.blueravensolar.com/givepower. To learn more about Givepower’s mission, visit www.Givepower.org.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
