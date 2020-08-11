MicroTech Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best-in-Class Global MSP Businesses & Leading Trends in Managed ServicesTYSONS, VIRGINIA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Futures has named MicroTech one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
Since the inception of the recognition 13 years ago, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.
“We at MicroTech are honored to have been selected for this esteemed MSP 501 list,” said Tony Jimenez, Founder, President & CEO of MicroTech. “This recognition shows that we strive to be the best of the best among Managed Service Providers in the world.”
The MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.
“For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year’s list the most competitive in the survey’s history,” says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under Tony Jimenez’s leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology’s annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors.
For more information, please visit: www.microtech.net or email: Sales@microtech.net
