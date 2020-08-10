Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back is Focused on “Little Things” in Preparation for 2020 Season

“That’s why we come in every single day and work every single day to get better, one percent better." - Saquon Barkley.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley 's third-year, change begins not with large strides, but with tiny steps. The Giants posted losing records in both of their first two seasons, and Barkley knows they 're crucial to turning those defeats around by doing the right little things. Focusing on today, of course, brings its own unique challenges as the Giants are among many professional teams which are adjusting to playing a sport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Barkley said it never seriously crossed his mind to opt out of the 2020 season, an option which three other Giants elected to make.

“That’s why we come in every single day and work every single day to get better, one percent better,” Barkley said during a Friday video conference. “That’s not going to happen if we don’t take care of the little things. So I want that and I’m focused on that, but right now I have to focus on today. To be completely honest, I just believed in our training room, our team and our facility. They have done a tremendous job making this as safe as can be. I want to say thank you to those guys because every single day, they are putting us in the best position to stay healthy and be safe.”

Barkley understands that the NFL season remains clouded by uncertainty in 2020, especially with the challenges that Major League Baseball faced playing in a non-bubble format. Barkley said that camp is not too different from the usual for now though. He admitted though that when fans ask him for a photo or autograph he does find himself extra-conscious. Barkley clarified he is also mindful that protecting himself is directly related to the health of his coaches and teammates. The quarterback Daniel Jones is one of Barkley's players who has built a closer friendship with over the offseason.

“I guess you can say it crosses your mind,” Barkley said. “But the best way to focus on this season is to focus on us and to make sure we’re following the procedures to try and stay healthy. When the season starts, we just got to be smart. Just still try to live the life that you love to live, but do it in a smarter way because you’re not just protecting yourself. He’s a hard worker,” Barkley said of Jones. “You just grow as a player understanding and being more comfortable from your rookie year to your second year. I know for myself, I was just so much more comfortable just being in the locker room, talking to the guys. I’m really excited to see what [Jones] is able to do this year.”

Barkley already has aspirations for himself to move into 2020. As a Penn State rookie, Barkley has regularly turned heads on the field with his explosive athleticism. He recorded 261 rushes for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns to receive the year's AP Offensive Rookie honors and a selection from Pro Bowl. However, his sophomore campaign was dragged down by a nagging high ankle sprain which made him miss three games. Barkley stunned everyone by returning several weeks earlier than his projected date of return, but then for nearly two months he was held in four yards per carry. He still managed to top the season's 1,000-yard running back with 1,003 yards but there was no doubt on the field that Barkley was special. So after an up-and - down first few years in the league, Barkley said in the 2020 season that he's most focused on his growth as an all-around player. “I’m really focused on trying to get better in every area of my game,” Barkley said. “I feel like I have so much room to continue to grow. Some of my focus points are improving in between tackles, outside tackles, catching the ball, ball security. Every single day, I try to focus and get better in every area of my game.”

Barkley also assured that he wouldn't have to tailor any of his offseason training to compensate for any residual soreness from ankle injury last season. Barkley said he's grown from last season's setbacks and now he's focused on getting the fresh start ahead at both personal and team level. “My approach was try to get bigger, stronger and faster, which I think I was able to accomplish this offseason,” Barkley states. “Those injuries (ankle) come from the game. But it’s those other injuries that I want to take care of like making sure I’m hydrated right, making sure I’m stretching and working with our trainers.”

“I just want to focus on the little things that I can control. The injuries that you can’t control are just part of the game,” concludes Barkley. “It’s a brand-new year. Fresh start. We’re coming in, we’re locked in. Obviously, there are mistakes being made but that’s part of the nature of learning. I feel like our coaching staff is doing a tremendous job of having us focus on the little things...That’s we’re trying to attack every single day.”

