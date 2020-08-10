Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,360 in the last 365 days.

United States : Financial System Stability Assessment

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Much of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) work was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of the economy has led to a massive growth shock. Following the precipitous fall, risk asset prices have rebounded, and financial conditions eased. The vulnerability analysis has been updated and largely captures this shock. Recommendations on strengthening policy and institutional frameworks remain pertinent. The approach to financial regulation and supervision was risk-focused given the high degree of compliance against international standards assessed during the 2015 FSAP. 

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/242

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513552873/1934-7685

Stock No:

1USAEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

113

You just read:

United States : Financial System Stability Assessment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.