United States : Financial System Stability Assessment

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Much of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) work was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of the economy has led to a massive growth shock. Following the precipitous fall, risk asset prices have rebounded, and financial conditions eased. The vulnerability analysis has been updated and largely captures this shock. Recommendations on strengthening policy and institutional frameworks remain pertinent. The approach to financial regulation and supervision was risk-focused given the high degree of compliance against international standards assessed during the 2015 FSAP.