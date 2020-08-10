Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,360 in the last 365 days.

United States : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Supervision of Financial Market Infrastructures, Resilience of Central Counterparties and Innovative Technologies

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Unites States financial system includes several systemically important financial market infrastructures (FMIs); they are regulated, supervised, and overseen by multiple authorities. The U.S. FMIs are crucial to U.S. dollar clearing, i.e. the payment systems Fedwire Funds Service and The Clearing House Interbank Payments System (CHIPS), and for the clearing and settlement of U.S. Treasuries, i.e., the Fedwire Securities Service and the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC). Central counterparties (CCPs) that clear exchange-traded or over-the-counter (OTC) corporate securities or derivatives are of key importance to the safe and efficient functioning of these (global) markets. Disruption of critical operations at one of the large U.S. FMIs may spread to its participants, other FMIs, markets, and throughout the U.S. and global financial systems. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) designated eight financial market utilities (FMUs) to be systemically important.1 These designated FMUs are regulated, supervised and overseen by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), depending on their activities. In addition, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (DFA) authorized the FRB to promote uniform standards for the management of risks by systemically important FMUs.

You just read:

United States : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Supervision of Financial Market Infrastructures, Resilience of Central Counterparties and Innovative Technologies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.