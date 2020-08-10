Legislation Extending Live Poultry Market Moratorium in NYC

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S6252/A8009) extending the moratorium on live poultry markets and slaughter houses in New York City. The bill prohibits the Department of Agriculture and Markets from issuing a license to animal slaughter establishments or live poultry markets within 1,500-foot radius of residential building in New York City. The bill extends the existing moratorium for four years.

"This moratorium has helped create cleaner, healthier neighborhoods for New York City residents," Governor Cuomo said. "This measure will continue these important safeguards to protect public health and quality of life, which is important now more than ever."

Senator Michael Gianaris said, "This moratorium has worked well to protect communities and animals alike, and I am glad the Governor is signing the bill to extend it."

Assembly Member David Weprin said, "I am proud that the Governor is signing my bill, which continues the prohibition of licensing establishments where animals or fowl are slaughtered, commonly known as "live wet markets", located within a 1500-foot radius of residential dwellings in New York City. Prior to 2008, when this bill was first enacted, the city failed to adequately control the poor air quality and numerous health threats resulting from the proliferation of live poultry markets in residential and retail communities. Residents constantly complained about the unbearable odor emanated from these markets. The renewal of this legislation insures that we maintain a sanitary, healthy, and comfortable living environment for the residents of New York City."

The bill will improve air quality and quality of life for New York City residents. Often live poultry markets or other animal slaughter facilities failed to dispose of remains properly, creating odors and clogging sewer drains and air conditioning and heating ducts, which also presented health impacts such as asthma, allergy and respiratory hazards.