Upwork To Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest online talent solution, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Hayden Brown, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.



An audiocast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com. An audio webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest online talent solution, as measured by GSV, that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. We empower businesses with more flexible access to quality talent, on demand. Through Upwork’s matching technology and services, companies have access to a global pool of proven professionals so they can scale their teams dynamically to meet business needs. Upwork also provides skilled professionals and agencies access to more opportunities.

Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. The community of independent professionals working via Upwork spans many categories including software development, creative & design, finance & accounting, consulting, operations and customer support—over 8,000 skills are represented.

More than thirty percent of the Fortune 500 use Upwork. Clients include Airbnb, Automattic, BISSELL, GE, and Microsoft.

Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, as well as distributed team members around the world. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com, or its Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com, or join Upwork on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Denise Garcia

Investor Relations

Investor@Upwork.com