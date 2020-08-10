ROA Henry J. Reilly Scholarship Recipients Announced

Supporting the educational goals of these outstanding scholars selected for this year’s Henry J. Reilly Scholarships brings ROA pride and appreciation.” — ROA National President Col. Judith Davenport, U.S. Army (Ret.)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Reserve Officers Association of the United States, now doing business as the Reserve Organization of America, announced this year’s 20 Henry J. Reilly Scholarship recipients, who will each receive $2,500 toward their studies.

“Supporting the educational goals of these outstanding scholars selected for this year’s Henry J. Reilly Scholarships brings ROA pride and appreciation,” said ROA’s national president, Col. Judith Davenport, U.S. Army (Ret.). “We wish them great success as they go forward into a future of potential secured by those who serve our nation in uniform.”

Scholarship recipients will attend institutions of higher learning including College of Wooster, Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Liberty University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Northeastern University, Oakland Community College, Pittsburg State University, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, Syracuse University, Tufts University, University of Florida, University of Louisville, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Pennsylvania, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and Xavier University.

“It is an honor to be a recipient of the Henry J. Reilly Scholarship and humbling to be selected alongside so many other talented students. I am excited to begin my journey with the Air Force and thankful to the ROA for providing me this opportunity to continue my studies into graduate school. This is a reminder that hard work and dedication pay off in the long run and that relentlessly pursuing your life's goals will bring you closer than you realize,” said Oscar Klempay, studying aerospace aeronautical at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus

Recipients of the academic year 2020-2021 Henry J. Reilly Scholarships are (not all recipients released their names for publication):

Riley Beausoleil, Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Cutter Clayton-Delgado, Spring Lake, North Carolina

Reagan Cloutier, Escondido, California

Jacquelyne Friebis, Alexandria, Virginia

Grady Fort, Lusby, Maryland

Katherine Gora Combs, Cary, North Carolina

Mitchell Harris, Collinsville, Illinois

Embry Imorde, Louisville, Kentucky

Caleb Keilen, West Bloomfield, Michigan

Oscar Klempay, New Hartford, New York

Elaine Kramer, Goodson, Missouri

Andrew Lagrotta, Ormond Beach, Florida

Amanda Langston, Navarre, Florida

Dylan Miller, Raymond, Maine

William Nolan, Gambrills, Maryland

Marshall Scantlin, Honolulu, Hawaii

Garren Snow, Salem, Virginia

Emily Weaver, Mount Morris, New York

“I am so grateful for the Henry J. Reilly Scholarship Program’s unwavering support of higher education and my selection to receive this prestigious award. As a graduate student in public health, I value the field’s celebration of service as the foundation of progress and its emphasis on eliminating health disparities. Thank you for supporting my goal to work with communities both locally and globally to improve health for all,” said Katherine Gora Combs, studying public health-health behavior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ROA congratulates these exemplary scholars and wishes them success in their studies and the pursuit of their dreams.

Henry J. Reilly Scholarships are awarded for vocational, undergraduate, and graduate studies on a competitive basis of academics, leadership and service, and potential for contribution to society. They are funded within the ROA’s STARs Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. STARs supports the work of the ROA to enhance the security of the nation by sustaining a strong Reserve force and supporting citizen-warriors and their families who serve our country so faithfully. Scholarship applicants must be members of ROA or direct family members.

Brig. Gen. Henry J. Reilly was ROA’s first president; an artillery officer, he commanded an infantry brigade in the 42nd “Rainbow” Infantry Division in World War I. He helped Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing found the Reserve Officers Association of the United States in 1922, to support a strong national defense in response to precipitous post-war reductions in the military. After military service, General Reilly was a journalist, historian, and lifelong proponent of education.

ROA, whose membership is open to all ranks, received its congressional charter in 1950 and is the only national organization with an exclusive focus on support of the nation’s uniformed reserve components: the National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve; and the reserve components of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Henry J. Reilly Memorial Library and Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 charitable organization (EIN 52-6056998) funded by donations, which can be mailed to ROA Headquarters at 1 Constitution Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002, or made online at https://roa.site-ym.com/donations/. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For information about ROA, please go to www.ROA.org.