InlandEmpire.com Is Available For Acquisition
Southern California Region Covers 52 Cities; 27,000 Square Miles, and a Population of Over 4,000,000 Residents.
The new owner has the opportunity to dominate all digital media in this incredible region.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InlandEmpire.com is a powerful Geodomain brand, covering a metropolitan area and region adjacent to Los Angeles, and extending all the way to the desert communities of Palm Springs and the rest of the Coachella Valley; including all of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
Geocentric Media, Inc has the exclusive listing for InlandEmpire.com, and CEO Fred Mercaldo states: “The new owner has the opportunity to dominate all digital media in this incredible region. The opportunities to support local Real Estate, Events, Restaurants and Dining, Travel and Tourism, Local Business Directories, Local News, Golf Packages and more is unlimited.”
Some of the cities included in the Inland Empire are: Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Corona, Victorville, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Springs, Twentynine Palms, Upland, Rancho Mirage, Indio, Hemet, Chino, Barstow, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, Redlands, Big Bear Lake, Pomona and 29 additional cities.
With a population of over 4,000,000 residents, few premium domain brands have the potential that InlandEmpire.com possesses. The timing of this offering could not happen at a better time, as the world is transitioning from newspapers and print over to digital. Just last week, the NY Times Company announced a “watershed moment” in their history, as their digital revenues surpassed their print revenues for the very first time. They believe the trend will not only continue, but increase; print advertising has been declining in double digit percentages for years now, while every year we see double digit increases in digital subscription and advertising revenue.
Priced at $175,000, we expect this premium domain brand to be acquired quickly. To acquire InlandEmpire.com, please contact Fred@GeocentricMedia.com immediately.
