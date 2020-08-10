Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Announces House Floor Schedule for September

Over the past two months, the House has taken extraordinary action on a range of issues important to the American people. By following a new format of first allowing time for committees to meet and complete their work, followed by time for the House to be in session holding votes, we were able to complete our work safely by minimizing the number of people in the Capitol complex at any one time.

