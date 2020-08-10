What the Truck?
Price match guarantee? Why Chelle Trucking & Logistics is about to be the most hated broker in the industry.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right logistics broker that can provide efficiency, service, AND value can be something of a challenge for many companies. This decision is very likely to become much easier, thanks to Chelle Trucking & Logistics. In exciting news, Chelle Trucking & Logistics recently announced they are now offering a price-match guarantee for all of its services. Chelle doubts that many of its competitors will be able to match this quite shocking to the industry offer.
“We want to change the logistics world for the better… at least our little piece of it” commented Ronice Harrison, CEO and Founder of the company. “The best way we can do that is by offering our new price-match guarantee. Brokers typically charge a very high markup to maximize their profit, however, we have decided to offer some of the lowest prices in the industry by implementing a low cost, high volume approach which in turn benefits more companies’ bottom line, especially during these very uncertain times.
Some of the more popular services offered by Chelle Trucking & Logistics include Less Than Truckload Transportation across North America at very attractive price points; Customs Assistance; Auto Transportation; and Professional Warehousing.
Chelle Trucking & Logistics put a very big emphasis on delivering efficient service utilizing innovation and technology in a way that sets them apart from their competition. In addition to this, the company is also proud to offer real-time tracking, digital documents, and full analytics at no cost to the customer.
The company has offices in both Atlanta and Toronto to best serve its clients on both sides of the border.
For more information or to get any questions answered be sure to visit https://chelletrucking.com.
1-844-4-CHELLE
###
Trivelle Simpson
Chelle Trucking & Logistics
+18444243553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn