DHSS issues four new medical marijuana facility licenses

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Four new medical marijuana infused product manufacturing facility licenses were issued today to the entities next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list. During the compliance review process for all new medical marijuana facility licenses, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has determined that certain infused product manufacturing facilities submitted duplicative applications for licensure and therefore received multiple licenses for a single proposed facility.

Facility applicants were not prohibited from submitting duplicative applications; however, one facility can only utilize one license. Therefore, DHSS has merged the redundant licenses for each of these facilities and issued four new licenses to the entities next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list. Merging redundant licenses will not impact these facilities’ ability to implement what they proposed in their applications, and issuing these new licenses will ensure the minimum number of licenses required by Article XIV are actually in use.

“Through our licensee verification process, we are working to ensure that every license we issue is being fully utilized in order to best serve Missouri patients,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

Duplicate licenses were merged as follows:

License MAN000026, MAN000032, and MAN000033 for JG Missouri, LLC, at 701 Highway DD, Cuba, MO, were merged into License MAN000026

License MAN000012, MAN000059, and MAN000061 for Standard Wellness Missouri, LLC, at Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, MO, were merged into License MAN000012

The four new licensees are:

Beta Fusion Extracts LLC at Parcel #12-04-401-023, Springfield, MO 65803

Como Health LLC at 1716 Lindberg Dr, Columbia, MO 65201

Holistic Missouri LLC at 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Holistic Missouri LLC at 14514 S US 71 Hwy, Kansas City, MO 64147

To monitor the continued progress of minimum standards reviews and commencement inspections, visit the Facility Licensing and Compliance data and reports webpage.

