ICYMI: Wisconsin Farm Support Program Reopens for Applications Today​​

Release Date: August 10, 2020

Media Contacts: Grace Atherton, DATCP Communications Director, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov,

(608) 224-5020

Patty Mayers, DOR Communications Director, PatriciaA.Mayers@wisconsin.gov, (608) 266-2300

MADISON – With $8.4 million still available to support Wisconsin agricultural producers, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers who have been impacted by COVID-19 that the Wisconsin Farm Support Program is now open for a second round of applications until 11:59 PM on Monday, August 24.

Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply if:

They had gross income from farming between $10,000-$5 million in 2019, and

They did not already receive a payment in the first round of the program.

Producers should be aware that gross income does

not

mean profit, and is not limited only to sales. “Income" is broadly defined to include a variety of types of income, such as rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program or payments from federal insurance programs, among other types of income.

Payments are expected to be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) in mid-September. The specific amount producers will receive will be determined once the application period closes. An extensive list of common questions is available here. The application is available at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm.

About the Wisconsin Farm Support Program

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program was announced by Governor Tony Evers in May 2020. The program provided a total of $50 million in direct payments to support Wisconsin farmers who have faced financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DATCP, DOR, and the office of Gov. Evers developed the eligibility requirements of the program in partnership with more than a dozen groups representing Wisconsin farmers. Following the first round of the program in June 2020, $41.6 million was distributed to nearly 12,000 farmers in 71 Wisconsin counties. A distribution map of the first round of payments is available here.