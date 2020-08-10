ICYMI: Wisconsin Farm Support Program Reopens for Applications Today
Release Date: August 10, 2020
Media Contacts: Grace Atherton, DATCP Communications Director, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov,
(608) 224-5020
Patty Mayers, DOR Communications Director, PatriciaA.Mayers@wisconsin.gov, (608) 266-2300
MADISON – With $8.4 million still available to support Wisconsin agricultural producers, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers who have been impacted by COVID-19 that the Wisconsin Farm Support Program is now open for a second round of applications until 11:59 PM on Monday, August 24.
Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply if:
- They had gross income from farming between $10,000-$5 million in 2019, and
- They did not already receive a payment in the first round of the program.
Payments are expected to be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) in mid-September. The specific amount producers will receive will be determined once the application period closes. An extensive list of common questions is available here. The application is available at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm.
About the Wisconsin Farm Support Program
The Wisconsin Farm Support Program was announced by Governor Tony Evers in May 2020. The program provided a total of $50 million in direct payments to support Wisconsin farmers who have faced financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DATCP, DOR, and the office of Gov. Evers developed the eligibility requirements of the program in partnership with more than a dozen groups representing Wisconsin farmers. Following the first round of the program in June 2020, $41.6 million was distributed to nearly 12,000 farmers in 71 Wisconsin counties. A distribution map of the first round of payments is available here.