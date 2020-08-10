Outstanding single-owner collection of American Brilliant Cut Glass will be sold September 11th & 12th by Woody Auction

American Brilliant Cut Glass serving tray with an elaborate sterling rim marked Gorham, with a well-cut design of vesica, hobstar, block and mitre motif.

Finely engraved ABCG liquor decanter, 9 ½ inches tall, in a wheat pattern with matching embossed sterling flip lid with wheat motif and a heart-shaped locket. The sterling is marked Theodore B. Starr.

ABCG pedestal ewer, with reticulated sterling silver foot with embossed spout, handle and flip lid by Theodore Starr Co., 14 inches tall, engraved with a fern design, star diamond and fan highlights.

Brilliant Period Cut Glass two-handled, green cut to clear loving cup, 6 ¾ inches tall, with an engraved floral and rococo design attributed to Stevens & Williams.