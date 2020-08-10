No Warehouse? No Problem? Join B2BGateway's Warehouse Support Site Webinar, Wednesday August 12, 2:00pm ET
B2BGateway's Warehouse Support Site allows the user to create labels, send Advanced Shipping Notifications and much more!
Learn how to create Labels, send Advanced Shipping Notifications, and so much more with B2BGateway's Warehouse Support Site.
The value of the Warehouse Support Site is that it fills the gaps that your accounting package or ERP can't fill.”HOPE VALLEY, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2BGateway, Global EDI & API Network, today announced that they are hosting a webinar on the enhancements done to their Warehouse Support Site. B2BGateway's Warehouse Support Site allows the user to create Shipping Labels, print Pallet or Carton Labels, send out Order Acknowledgements, Advanced Shipping Notifications and much more, that is typically done by a third party or a fully operational warehouse. Prominent improvements to the site that will be featured on the webinar include, enhanced data validation, refined layout and quicker setup times.
— Melissa Foulke
“One of the biggest improvements to our Warehouse Support Site is the concept of flows,” said Melissa Foulke, Business Development Representative at B2BGateway. "Our improved Warehouse Support Site guides you on what you should be doing to complete specific tasks. Right on the home page of the Warehouse Support Site, you can view all of your orders and what you should be doing next to complete the order. It’s all optional and you can do whichever step you want, but it acts as a guide to help you do things in the right order.”
Melissa will be hosting a webinar this Wednesday, August 12th at 2:00pm Eastern Time on B2BGateway's EDI & API connectivity solutions, paired with the enhancements to our Warehouse Support Site. B2BGateway's EDI & API connectivity solutions allow our clients to become compliant with any trading partner as well as offering a budget friendly warehouse solution. B2BGateway's Warehouse Support Site speeds up Pick Ticket creation by intelligently selecting packaging containers. Users can quickly create and print Carton & Palette Labels with tracking information to help distribution centers know exactly what’s in each box before they open it. B2BGateway helps ensure your Advanced Shipping Notifications match your Carton & Palette Labels to avoid costly chargebacks.
The list of functionalities and features within the WSS that enhance supply chain accuracy and efficiency goes on. Join B2BGateway's Webinar: No Warehouse? No Problem! on Wednesday, August 12th at 2:00pm Eastern Time by registering on their website, https://www.B2BGateway.Net/No-Warehouse-No-Problem/.
About B2BGateway
B2BGateway’s EDI & API connectivity solutions are 100% built and maintained by B2BGateway developers, which allows for customization within the solution to meets clients specific business needs. B2BGateway’s EDI & API connectivity solutions are simple to use, competitively priced, highly effective and can increase profitability by reducing the costs associated with manual data entry errors. Learn more by visiting www.B2BGateway.Net.
Ryan Gilman
B2BGateway
+1 401-491-9595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn