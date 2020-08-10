401GO Selected as Micro-Market Solution for Northshire Consultants’ Chamber of Commerce 401k Retirement Plan Offering
Tim Golder - The thousands of hoodoos of Bryce Canyon show the power of many standing as one - a perfect visual representation of a 401k syndicate
401GO, a 401k plan provider, lines up key partnerships with Northshire Consulting, the leader in retirement plans for Chambers of Commerce and their members.
401GO’s mission is to make 401k plans more accessible and is proud to partner with Brian Williams of Northshire Consulting to make this a reality for the thousands of chambers of commerce and members.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 401GO, a FinTech 401(k) provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with Northshire Consulting to provide a best in class 401k retirement plan benefit that Chambers of Commerce can offer their members that also helps them attract new members. The solution takes advantage of 401GO’s leading proprietary 401(k) technology that makes it easier than ever for smaller employers to start and administer 401K plans along with Northshire’s vast experience understanding the unique retirement plan needs of a Chambers of Commerce 401k plan.
— Jared Porter
“401GO is thrilled to partner with Northshire Consulting which has been on the leading edge of getting best in class, yet sensible retirement plan solutions for Chambers of Commerce and their members” states 401GO CEO, Jared Porter. “401GO already has several Chambers of Commerce as partners and look forward to providing 401K retirement plans for many, many more” Porter adds.
Brian Williams, founder and President of Northshire Consulting states, “This solution allows Chambers to offer a robust retirement plan without sacrifice. The solution will work best with startup plans and small market plans. We will provide relief to small businesses of many fiduciary duties and operational procedures they have today.”
This solution is available now and for anyone looking for more information they are invited to join a live webinar with 401GO and Northshire Consulting on August 13, 2020 at 2PM ET. Registration is free and can be done here.
About Northshire Consulting, LLC
Northshire Consulting, LLC is a leading provider of consulting and investment advisory services to Chambers across the country. In 2020 alone, Northshire has provided valuable consulting services to well over 100 Chambers who are at various stages in the 401(k) process. Their ability to partner with local advisors while coordinating the program at the national level has been extremely popular with Chambers. President Brian D. Williams has appeared on chamber content such as the Chamber Chat Podcast. Northshire coordinated the first Association Retirement Plan launch for a small chamber (<500 members) in the country.
About 401GO
Founded in 2018, 401GO has the mission to make 401(k) plans accessible to all businesses. Whether it's a new startup 401k plan or an existing 401(k) plan, they make setup and administration easy and straightforward. To help ensure everyone is ready for retirement they have low costs and suitable 401(k) investments. No hidden costs, such as setup, document, or filing fees. Their pricing is a simple per participant fee of $9 per month—and that’s it. 401GO and Northshire Consulting are unaffiliated entities.
Daniel Beck
401GO, Inc.
+1 8012142125
email us here