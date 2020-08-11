Worldesk Boosts SMBs Competitiveness Full QuickBooks Integration and Enhanced Desktop Platform For Global Transactions
The enhanced desktop application from Worldesk allows users to manage their international transactions with ease.
Our desktop software with QuickBooks integration makes the job of global money management easier than ever and is a convenient way to lower costs by seeing all international transactions in real-time.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, New York August 11, 2020 – Mosaica, Inc., a leading global payment and fintech solutions firm, announced the seamless integration of Quickbooks with Worldesk, its innovative international currency management, and automation system. Worldesk also enhanced its desktop application to give small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) a more competitive edge on the global stage with tools to work with over 100 currencies worldwide.
— Shiko Ohana, Worldesk CEO
The release comes at a crucial moment for small and medium-sized businesses, as the global economy continues to recover. International companies continue to reopen at an extraordinary rate, even as the virus looms. The MSCI ACWI index, a broad measure of global stocks, witnessed a 32 percent year-to-date decline through March 23, which has since rebounded 40 percent from the early spring nadir. Fortunately, Worldesk gives SMBs the tools necessary to easily track their global financial transactions and do so with complete integration with QuickBooks, the must-have small business accounting software package. With QuickBooks, users can upload international invoices and bills with ease. Combined with the Mosaica desktop application, users can convert payments and receivables into all major currencies within seconds.
“With Worldesk as their tool of choice, business owners and executives have unmatched transparency and planning to ensure their business maximizes the building economic rebound,” said Shiko Ohana, CEO of Worldesk. “Our desktop software with QuickBooks integration makes the job of global money management easier than ever and is a convenient way to lower costs by seeing all transactions in real-time.”
Worldesk is a cloud-based software solution and mobile app for managing global transactions. Available for PCs and Macs, the platform provides a central location for overseeing and optimizing a variety of global business needs, such as:
• scheduling and performing international payments and receivables;
• creating bill alerts based on due dates and exchange rate movement;
• locking currency rates to safeguard against foreign exchange volatility;
• accessing a currency rate conversion calculator;
• using multiple currency providers; and
• and connecting with existing accounting, CRM, and e-commerce platforms.
Additional integrated partners include Amazon, NetSuite, Magento, Shopify, Salesforce, and Zoho. Whether it’s monitoring the impact of foreign currency movements on your bottom line with up-to-the-minute data, or making smarter decisions with critical insights from advanced analytic tools, Worldesk is an essential component for all SMB’s success in the global marketplace.
While COVID-19 remains a pivotal impediment to global demand and a driver of market volatility, it’s important to remember that even without the virus, the need for superior international transaction capabilities remains acute. That’s because even under normal conditions, companies operating overseas continue to mismanage the risks associated with global trade. Competing in the world economy without the right tools and solutions that Worldesk provides can significantly impact profit margins in the short and long run. Traditional banks can add up to 5 percent to the actual exchange rate companies use daily to transact internationally.
“As summer transitions into fall across the northern hemisphere, there is growing concern that a second wave of the virus, especially in countries that weathered the first wave well, will deliver another round of economic contraction and renewed instability” Ohana added. “If that occurs, then Worldesk will help manage this new normal, too.”
About Mosaica, Inc. Mosaica, Inc. provides global payment and receivables solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) going global. www.mosaicafx.com
About Worldesk. Worldesk is a fully integrated, mobile-first platform for global transaction management, developed by Mosaica, Inc. Worldesk offers complete visibility to remove the guesswork due to fluctuating exchange rates. www.worldesk.com
