Voyagers Toastmasters and San Diego Red Cross – Youth Speach Contest
Red Cross partners with Toastmasters for Youth Leadership Program
August 19 online speech contest - Joint San Diego Red Cross and Imperial Counties and Voyagers Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program.
Red Cross organizations throughout the country will be reaching out to their local Toastmaster Clubs and institute similar programs for their student volunteers as well.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toastmasters International Youth Leadership Program to expand to Red Cross Chapters nationwide.
— Gina Marino, Sr. Volunteer Engagement Specialist
On August 19, at 6pm PT, a dozen or more of San Diego’s passionate young leaders will be competing in an online speech contest. This is the culmination of a special joint San Diego Red Cross and Imperial Counties and Voyagers Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program.
Contact Gerald Marino at jerrymarino@hotmail.com, to get your zoom invite to participate in this sure to be exciting online speech contest.
The Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program for Red Cross “was developed to help San Diego’s Red Cross Student Volunteers improve their leadership and communications skills”, according to Red Cross SDIC Youth Services Intern Jane Shapiro. Over an eight week program, these passionate volunteers experienced the best of Toastmasters International, “learning and mastering the skills of developing and presenting a speech, improve their listening skills, as well as how to evaluate and work as teams to solve problems”.
The success of this partnership has not gone unnoticed;
“After witnessing how our Youth volunteers have improved their leadership and communications skills in just 8 weeks, the San Diego Red Cross and Imperial Counties Chapter is extremely impressed,” said Gina Marino, Sr. Volunteer Engagement Specialist, San Diego Red Cross and Imperial Counties. “In fact, we are now recommending that Red Cross organizations throughout the country take advantage of this to reach out to their local Toastmaster Clubs and institute similar programs for their student volunteers as well. This rollout is already in progress.”
“The Toastmaster International Youth Leadership program has been evolving for decades, inspiring and teaching kids in high school to become better speakers, evaluators and leaders,” explains Michelle Lagos-Young, Area Governor, Area 5 Toastmasters. “We are excited to see this program being rolled out by the Red Cross to train and motivate the future leaders of our country.”
More about Toastmasters Youth Leadership at https://www.toastmasters.org/education/youth-leadership-program
More About Red Cross Youth Volunteers at http://redcrossyouth.org/ or contact Gina at Gina.Marino2@RedCross.org to get involved.
