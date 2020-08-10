Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions 2019

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

August 10, 2020

The Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions has been published by the IMF since 1950. It draws on information available to the IMF from a number of sources, including that provided in the course of official staff visits to member countries, and has been prepared in close consultation with national authorities.

Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions

Annual

English

August 10, 2020

9781498324571/0250-7366

AEIEA2019001

Paper

3800

