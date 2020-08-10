Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions 2019
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
August 10, 2020
Summary:
The Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions has been published by the IMF since 1950. It draws on information available to the IMF from a number of sources, including that provided in the course of official staff visits to member countries, and has been prepared in close consultation with national authorities.
Series:
Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions
Frequency:
Annual
English
Publication Date:
August 10, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498324571/0250-7366
Stock No:
AEIEA2019001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
3800