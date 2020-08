Miniaturized highly reliable PCIe M.2 BGA SSD for ultra-small industrial applications

Small but powerful, Swissbit PCIe BGA EN-20

Swissbit EN-20 - a high performance, high endurance, low power single component SSD with 4x PCIe interface

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swissbit launches EN-20, a new single chip solution which offers high speed PCIe SSD performance in a 3.2cm² BGA package. The device acts as a true industrial grade SSD with up to 480GB capacity and 4 lane PCIe 3.1 / NVMe 1.3 specification. It enables high performance and high reliability for small size embedded systems, factory automation, routers and switches, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and medical systems.The EN-20 product series features industrial grade 3D NAND supporting an ambient temperature range from -40°C to 85°C. The managed device combines high grade NAND Flash chips, a sophisticated PCIe controller and firmware that supports demanding applications. The PCIe 4 lane interface with backwards compatibility to single or dual lane system designs operates according to the latest PCIe 3.1 specification and offers high bandwidth up to 1600 MB/s for sequential read and 770 MB/s for sequential write. Random performance surpasses 145,000 / 130,000 IOPS for read and write and nearly doubles the bandwidth of SATA SSDs.The single chip has a dimension of 16 x 20mm and a 0.8mm pitch compatible with standard PCB routing guidelines. For low power consumption without sacrificing performance, EN-20 substitutes a local DRAM cache by using the HMB (host memory buffer) feature, which uses system DRAM memory to maintain the flash translation table. Intelligent thermal management protects the long-term stability of the controller and maintains a continuous bandwidth even at highest specified temperatures. Other reliability and security features are End-to-End Data Path Protection (ETEP), AES 256 encryption, LDPC error correction with full page fail recovery and a protection against sudden power loss. Data care management adds extra protection of the stored data at high operating temperatures.The NVMe protocol has been designed to efficiently use the bandwidth with a native nonvolatile memory command set resulting in ultra-low latency.EN-20 offers a high performance, high reliability, cost efficient, true industrial SSD in a single BGA chip with up to 1 DWPD endurance. For even higher endurance requirements, EN-26 in full pSLC mode provides a 10-fold endurance.EN-20 has already been successfully qualified by key industrial customers and is currently available with densities from 15 GB to 240 GB in the TLC version and with 5 GB to 80GB for EN-26. An extension to 480 / 160 GB will follow later this year.The small size and integrated metal heat spreader allows the use of EN-20 not just as a single BGA device but also on a variety of m.2 module form factors from a tiny 2230 length to the standard 2280 variant. EN-20 also powers the soon to be introduced Swissbit G-20 CFexpress™ cards with the same extensive feature set.