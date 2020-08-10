Bye Aerospace Selects Aviation Safety Resources to Develop Next-Generation Parachute Recovery System for eFlyer 2
Bye Aerospace, developer of the eFlyer family of FAA Part 23-certified all-electric aircraft, announced the selection of Aviation Safety Resources, Inc., (ASR), an innovative company that designs, tests and produces emergency recovery systems for aviation, to supply its Soteria line of whole aircraft recovery parachutes systems for the eFlyer 2.
Under the terms of the agreement, ASR will design, prototype, test and deliver a recovery system specifically for the eFlyer 2, according to George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace. “We continue to push forward on our FAA certification program with efficiency and urgency, remaining focused on safety as our highest priority,” said George E. Bye, Bye Aerospace CEO.
“We applaud Bye Aerospace for their commitment to safety,” said Larry Williams, ASR president and CEO. “Our Soteria line whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems are designed to safely bring down an entire aircraft and its occupants in the event of a severe inflight emergency. Soteria solutions provide aircraft designers and, ultimately customers, sleeker installations and more cost-effective safety solutions. We look forward to collaborating with the Bye Aerospace team to develop a recovery system that matches the unique configuration of the eFlyer 2.”
Williams said ASR’s patented technology and enhanced design provide space saving opportunities and reduce weight compared to traditional systems. In addition, Soteria uses high-tech materials that extend repack cycles, reducing overall operating costs over the life of the aircraft.
Bye Aerospace’s current and future families of aircraft feature exemplary engineering, research, and electric aircraft solutions producing no CO2 and are designed to answer compelling market needs. These critical market needs include five-fold lower operating costs, zero emissions, and decreased noise. Bye Aerospace estimates the eFlyer will eliminate the release of millions of metric tons of CO2 each year for pilot training.
“The synergy of all the eFlyer2 systems and how they’re displayed, how they’re monitored, along with the safety and redundancy required, are all brand new,” Bye said. “They are the result of close collaboration between our team and a number of innovative suppliers. We are thrilled to add ASR to our Tier 1 team of trusted partners. We know we can rely on ASR’s innovative and market-leading technologies to further enhance safety and we appreciate their full support in meeting our delivery dates.”
About Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Bye Aerospace is developing FAR 23-certified general aviation aircraft, starting with eFlyer 2, for the flight training role. The eFlyer family of aircraft, featuring exemplary engineering, research, and electric aircraft solutions producing no CO2, are designed to answer compelling market needs. The company, named “2020 Small Business of the Year” by the Aurora, Colo. Chamber of Commerce and recognized as “Most Innovative” in the 2020 Made in Colorado awards sponsored by ColoradoBiz magazine, was founded by George E. Bye, who is also Chairman and CEO.
About Aviation Safety Resources
Aviation Safety Resources, Inc., based in Nicholasville, Ky., designs, tests and produces whole aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems designed to safely bring down the entire aircraft and its occupants in the event of an in-air emergency. Staffed by a team of experienced aviation professionals, ASR is the first to offer the next generation of whole-aircraft recovery systems and the first system specifically designed for the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles of Urban Air Mobility (UAM). For more information, please visit www.aviationsafetyresources.com
