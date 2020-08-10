Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Case Administrator

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF NORTH DAKOTA Office of the Clerk 220 E. Rosser Ave., Suite 476 Bismarck, ND 58501

Court website:  www.ndd.uscourts.gov

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT  No. 20-12

Position: Case Administrator I Location: Bismarck, North Dakota Closing Date: Open until filled

Starting Salary Range: $38,298 - $62,300 (CL 24/1 - CL 24/60)

Pay set commensurate with experience and salary history.  Non-competitive promotion potential to Case Administrator II (Grade CL25 $43,302 - $68,808) and Case Administrator III (Grade CL26 $46,600 - $75,750).

Estimated Starting Date: August 24, 2020

POSITION SUMMARY:  The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking qualified applicants for two (2) full-time Case Administrator I positions located in the office of the Clerk of Court at Bismarck, North Dakota.  A Case Administrator I receives legal documents into the Clerk’s Office; checks them for errors and omissions; routes them to the appropriate destinations; and maintains the official records in civil and criminal actions.  The position performs docketing functions in the court’s electronic databases utilizing the specialized software of the Case Management/Electronic Case Filing (CM/ECF) System.  This position includes promotion potential to a Case Administrator II and III based upon merit and performance.  The Case Administrator I position at Bismarck reports to the Chief Deputy Clerk.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/Ad-Case_Admin_I.pdf

