TAcc+ International Program can be the first step for developing your business in Taiwan

Taiwan Accelerator Plus International Program Webinar

UTRECHT REGION, THE NETHERLANDS, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAcc+ is an international accelerator organized by Taiwan’s Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs. It aims to recruit international small and medium sized businesses to join Taiwan’s booming startup ecosystem, and to facilitate and support the cooperation between international startups and Taiwan’s industries.

Taiwan is an ideal place to start your international business. It has a robust tech industry that is highly interested in working with new innovations from startups, a strong supply chain, and high manufacturing capabilities. Taiwan's governance environment has aconsistently ranked high internationally in terms of its transparency. TAcc+’s International Program can be your first step in developing a new chapter of your business in Taiwan.

The International Program is an initiative with both an online and an offline component, with the purpose to connect international startups with the industry and business opportunities in Taiwan, particularly in the healthcare and IoT sectors.

The online component consists of a four-part webinar series, where leaders and insiders from Taiwan’s healthcare industries and manufacturing supply chain will share their insight on industry demand, market gaps, and the best practices for collaboration. The webinars will take place on 4 consecutive Fridays: 8/14, 8/21, 8/28, and 9/04, and will always occur on NL time 10:00-12:00 (GMT+2), TW time 16:00-18:00 (GMT+8). For more information on the webinars and to register, please follow this link:

https://forms.gle/urf48bbnKMVJispN7

The offline component of the program consists of an in-depth business development service and will be provided to 5 selected international startups. The service includes market analysis & recommendation, business matchmaking, corporate visits, corporate venture capital (CVC) visits, introduction to key players in the supply chain, introduction to Taiwan’s design and manufacturing ecosystem, and market validation. Also, TAcc+ will provide the 5 startups with a 1-month co-working space in Taiwan free of charge. To apply for this business development service, please submit your application before 2020/09/11 17:00 (GMT+8). For more information on this program, please follow this link:

https://www.taccplus.com/news_detail.php?id=43

Some of the corporate partners participating in TAcc+’s International Program include LITE-ON Technology (Top-notched R&D, manufacturing capabilities), Hi-Clearance Inc. (No.1 in distributor of medical consumables in Taiwan), and Tri-Service General Hospital (Clinical Trial Partner & Award winning hospital for research capabilities and innovation capacity).

The program's design & manufacturing partners include Wistron (Technical Service Provider for product design, manufacturing, service, and systems for ICT products), BKeen (One-stop service from design to production for IoT and medical products), and Huazhun Design (Specializes in product design, mechanical design, prototyping, and mass production).

The program’s strategic investors include LITE-ON Technology, Hi-Clearance Inc. , Hermes-Epitek, Edom Technology, Bizlink, and Chroma.

For more information on the International Program, please see:

https://www.taiwanglobalization.net/news/tacc2020