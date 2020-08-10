Introducing a Revolutionary Online Platform to Create Internet Ventures
This online membership platform has been developed to empower new and existing entrepreneurs to create self-made internet ventures.
Starting Empower Business Club as an online membership platform to empower others to take action and progress online was a no brainer for me. It is a win-win-win opportunity.”LONDON, UK, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lena Benjamin, Founder and Consultant of Empower Business is pleased to announce the launch of yet another online platform “Empower Business Club”, after two successful platforms earlier to this. This online membership platform has been developed to empower new and existing entrepreneurs to create self-made internet ventures. Applicable for different kinds of entrepreneurs, startups, small and mid-sized businesses, this platform can be used to develop niche opportunities.
— Lena Benjamin MBA
There is no better time than this for a platform such as Empower Business Club to be introduced; in a time where it is very important to create innovative ways and opportunities to to do business transactions online. By making the best use of technology and internet, members of this club can have complete leverage on the opportunities that will be presented before them. Lena Benjamin who has already created two successful platforms finds this the best time to provide yet another excellent, efficient and a practical platform to the members.
Members who are existing consultants, coaches, bloggers, influencers, writers, network marketers, etc. can benefit from this membership. They will learn how to increase the monetization of their products and services; and create online brands that provide financial opportunities. Lena says “Starting Empower Business Club as an online membership platform to empower others to take action and progress online was a no brainer for me. With the “new normal” of having to use the internet more and more, the need to be free to work from anywhere, plus my past online business experience, it is a win-win-win opportunity which is incredibly satisfying”. Lena and her global team also offer virtual consultancy solutions online to empower service-orientated professionals with their new internet venture.
To access Empower Business Club and its 8 benefits, cancel anytime opportunity visit EmpowerBusinessClub.com for more information about getting started.
Lena Benjamin
Empower Business
+44 7598 450165
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
EmpowerBusinessClub.com video run through of online platform