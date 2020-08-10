Lumino Opens Market for Transparent and UV-C Based Facemaks

VANCOUVER, CANADA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased demand for facemasks has motivated many teams around the world to come up with better versions of the existing facemasks, the main topic is the transparency of the mask to improve communication as well reducing the drag when in- and exhaling, which creates headache over time. Lumino, a team of designers from Canada and Austria, has combined both solutions in one new mask that is 3D printed. It uses either 3M filters or a UV-C light from Philips and comes with a very strong fan that provides lots of fresh air and keeps the mask from fogging up.

When you have a transparent mask that you do not want to fog up, there is only one solution for this: use a really strong fan, which can create pressure. The transparent masks on Indiegogo, if they use a fan at all, use an axial fan, this one does not create pressure, meaning it is so weak that it does not prevent the mask from fogging up from the inside. A human can emit up to 70ml of water through his breath in 1 hour. If you do not have a very strong fan the mask will instantly fog up. This can as well be seen in a few videos which are supposed to show how the mask works.

LuminoGO uses a 5 Watt radial fan, which is a really strong fan, able to create pressure to always deliver enough fresh air so the mask will stay transparent. As well, the pressure is important since it creates a constant excess pressure, therefore leaks are less dangerous since the excess pressure will prevent air entering from those leaks.

They have also come up with a sound membrane, which is a patented design, able to allow for a almost barrier free communication: the sound can be transported out of the mask and the face can be seen. This is especially important for people who are hard of hearing, elderly and children.

With the not shrinking number of Covid-19 cases the LuminoGO mask might be of good use when working long hours or travelling. Here is the link for their Indiegogo campaign if you would like to support the project: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/luminogo-uv-c-based-ventilated-sterilizing-mask/x/24183324#/