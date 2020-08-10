Woodland Metal Spinning Takes Delivery of it's Third Leifeld CNC Spinning Machine

Company Logo New Leifeld CNC Spinning Machine Being Unpacked New Leifeld CNC Spinning Machine Being Installed

This new machine builds on the company’s capability to spin a variety of items from prototype machine components to large production runs from various metals

We believe that investing in modern equipment not only keeps our business viable, but, that local manufacturing reduces exposure to global disruptions as well as fostering a thriving R&D sector.” — Rod Crawford

MINTO, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney-based metal forming specialists, Woodland Metal Spinning, recognise the value of technology in delivering high quality products and components which is why they invest in Leifeld spinning machines.Leifeld developed the world’s first CNC-controlled metal spinning machine in 1971 and remains a world-leader in chipless metal forming.Woodland Director of Operations, Rod Crawford visited the Leifeld headquarters in Ahlen, Germany, to accept a new spinning machine and to receive technical training in high precision spinning techniques.“When you buy a Leifeld you don’t just get a great machine,” says Rod, “you become a Leifeld partner. There’s always someone on hand who can help you get the best out of your machine and to offer advice on the most suitable spinning techniques for your projects.”“Leifeld is fastidious and intensely proud of its engineering,” says Rod. “This pride extends to every machine that Leifeld sells and it’s our clients who ultimately benefit. They partner with us to ensure every product spun on a Leifeld is optimal.”Woodland Metal Spinning recently took delivery of its third Leifeld machine adding to the company’s capability to spin a variety of items from prototype machine components to large production runs of components and finished products.Woodland Metal spinning has always been able to produce the highest quality products locally but has in recent times struggled to be competitive with products manufactured overseas. Whilst products manufactured overseas can be much cheaper, quality control is very difficult and the landed product may not always meets quality standards."The addition of this new machine allows us to be more competitive, still produce the best quality products we have a reputation for, but most importantly, creates local jobs and supports local businesses", says Rod. "We believe that investing in state of the art equipment not only keeps our business viable but that local manufacturing reduces exposure to global disruptions as well as fostering a thriving R&D sector."

Taking Delivery of our New CNC Metal Spinning Machine