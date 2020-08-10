Riding the new Ecommerce Wave - Best Selling Author Releases New Book on How to Set Up Your Online Shopify Store
Riding the new Ecommerce Wave - Best Selling Author Releases New Book on How to Set Up Your Online Shopify Store
Ecommerce business consultant and Shopify expert, Veronica Jeans, provides a step-by-step detailed blueprint for setting up an e-commerce store with ease.
Start your online business today, life comes at you very fast, tomorrow might be too late”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new book, Shopify Made Easy, author Veronica Jeans, delivers a comprehensive and detailed methodology on how to set up an online store correctly.
— Veronica L Jeans
"In both professional and personal settings, I'm frequently asked for quick tips or advice to help someone set up a Shopify store. I am often approached by business owners wanting to expand their businesses from brick-and-mortar entities to an online presence“, said Jeans. "In my new book, I provide business owners with new ways to monetize their offerings by taking advantage of the internet. What's more, they don't have to be tech-savvy to get up and running quickly.”
Because today’s business environment requires owners to become more flexible on how they sell their products, Jeans says it is important to take advantage of the opportunities ecommerce offers. To do so, she walks people through the process of creating their online store upon a solid foundation and avoid the pitfalls that can result in the frustration and delays in launching your online business.
In ‘Shopify Made Easy: The Step-By-Step Blueprint To Launch Your Shopify Store,’ Jeans teaches you:
- How to visually brand your store
- How to add products
- How to set up your financials
- How to set up local and international shipping
…and much more!
More About Veronica Jeans
Veronica Jeans is an ecommerce business consultant and Shopify expert who has been coaching and teaching business owners how to build and negotiate all the intricacies of running an online store. She integrates her extensive knowledge in the field of ecommerce, along with her international financial and tax
expertise, to offer up a playbook for generating income online.
You can learn more about her work at https://www.veronicajeans.com
veronica jeans
Topflyte Ecommerce
+1 832-372-0281
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn