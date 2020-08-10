It’s Time for Former TE Jimmie Giles to be in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame
EINPresswire.com/ -- Overlooked, far too many times, former Tight End and Buccaneers legend, Jimmie Giles, deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“When I started in professional football,” Giles said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, “I had no idea about the Hall of Fame. All I knew is I wanted to be the best tight end that ever played the game.”
Giles career spanned from 1977 to 1989, drafted in the 3rd round by the Houston Oilers in 1977, and starting as a rookie for Bum Philips, Giles went on to become a Tampa Bay all-time great.
A career 350 receptions, 41 TD’s, 5,084 yards, 14.5 yards per reception, Giles record speaks for itself. Giles was a four-time Pro Bowl Selection (1980, 1981-82 (2-year starter), 1985), 1979 alternate, three times led the NFL TE’s with the most yards per-reception.
“(Bill) Parcells always used to say listen. One guy you’re going to have to worry about is that dam Jimmie Giles,” Pro Football Player Lawrence Taylor said about Giles.
“Jimmie Giles was a great football player in my mind. I had the responsibility of covering Jimmie most of the time because we wanted to blitz and put some heat on them. I always prayed that our line got there quickly because I had to run with him. Jimmie was going straight down the middle. He ran great routes whether it was a post route or whether he was setting you up on the banana route. He was tough to handle. Jimmie really made me work at my craft. He was certainly a mismatch for most linebackers and most safeties. We had to cover him many times with two and three people to make sure he was the one guy on the pass route that we had to take away. That doesn’t happen very often where the tight end is the main go-to-guy. To me, he was exceptional. He was a receiver playing tight end. That is about as well as I can state it. He was a very good blocker. There is no reason he should not be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is very deserving,” said former coach and NFL Pro Mike Singletary.
Click here to read the story. https://www.tampafp.com/its-time-for-former-te-jimmie-giles-to-be-in-the-pro-football-hall-of-fame/
Jake Grissom
“When I started in professional football,” Giles said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, “I had no idea about the Hall of Fame. All I knew is I wanted to be the best tight end that ever played the game.”
Giles career spanned from 1977 to 1989, drafted in the 3rd round by the Houston Oilers in 1977, and starting as a rookie for Bum Philips, Giles went on to become a Tampa Bay all-time great.
A career 350 receptions, 41 TD’s, 5,084 yards, 14.5 yards per reception, Giles record speaks for itself. Giles was a four-time Pro Bowl Selection (1980, 1981-82 (2-year starter), 1985), 1979 alternate, three times led the NFL TE’s with the most yards per-reception.
“(Bill) Parcells always used to say listen. One guy you’re going to have to worry about is that dam Jimmie Giles,” Pro Football Player Lawrence Taylor said about Giles.
“Jimmie Giles was a great football player in my mind. I had the responsibility of covering Jimmie most of the time because we wanted to blitz and put some heat on them. I always prayed that our line got there quickly because I had to run with him. Jimmie was going straight down the middle. He ran great routes whether it was a post route or whether he was setting you up on the banana route. He was tough to handle. Jimmie really made me work at my craft. He was certainly a mismatch for most linebackers and most safeties. We had to cover him many times with two and three people to make sure he was the one guy on the pass route that we had to take away. That doesn’t happen very often where the tight end is the main go-to-guy. To me, he was exceptional. He was a receiver playing tight end. That is about as well as I can state it. He was a very good blocker. There is no reason he should not be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is very deserving,” said former coach and NFL Pro Mike Singletary.
Click here to read the story. https://www.tampafp.com/its-time-for-former-te-jimmie-giles-to-be-in-the-pro-football-hall-of-fame/
Jake Grissom
The Free Press
+1 813-279-1480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter