Hoyer: As US Hits 5 Million Coronavirus Cases, Trump’s Actions Do Not Address the Crisis

“Our country has hit another horrific milestone, with five million coronavirus cases diagnosed - far higher than any other country - while President Trump stays at his private golf club and issues an executive order and three memoranda that do not address the crisis at hand. Slashing unemployment benefits and forcing states to bear the burden when their budgets are already strapped is not a solution. Words on paper that don’t provide rental assistance doesn’t cut it. Ignoring the need for a national testing strategy, the food insecurity that families are facing, and the challenges confronting state and local governments, the Postal Service, and our elections doesn’t make those problems go away.

“Walking away from the American people is not an option. Democrats passed the Heroes Act nearly three months ago while Republicans acted like this pandemic would just disappear. It has not. Republicans must return to negotiations and work with us to provide actual relief to families who desperately need it.”