MPLA elects new first provincial secretary in Uige

Uíge, ANGOLA, August 9 - The ruling MPLA Provincial Committee in northern Uíge province elected on Saturday, Sergio Luther Rescova as its first secretary, with 522 votes, in replacement of Pinda Simão, who led the party in the region for three years. ,

The event took place via video conference guided by the coordinator of the Political Bureau's follow-up group to the province of Uige, Emilia Carlota Dias, who praised the commitment and dedication of the party’s supporters in the fulfilling of the measures to prevent and combat Covid-19.

During the meeting, the supporters appealed to the Angolan government to improve the living conditions of the populations, especially in the education, and health sectors, as well as the promotion of women and youth.

On the occasion, Sérgio Luther Rescova defended the need to improve the work and internal life of the party in the region, as well as the collaboration of the members of the party to face the current and future challenges.

The secretary for information in Uige, João Kissola, said that the election of the politician in the leadership of the party represents an advantage, taking into account his experience that will allow to leverage the MPLA for the victory in the forthcoming elections.