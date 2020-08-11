Skypath Security makes its lifesaving platform available to all First Responders nationwide free of charge
Skypath Panic Button Mobile Defense Platform
This interactive platform is linked directly to first responders with access to live blueprints, Live Video, and communications with everyone ON SCENE.
With some companies charging as much as $40,000 per location, it was my mission to ensure that ALL Cities and Towns across the nation had access to this system regardless of their financial situation,”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skypath Security, Inc, a world leader certifying schools, retail stores, restaurants and all public buildings or spaces against threats and all hazards with an interactive mobile defense platform linked directly to first responders, announced today that it will be offering its groundbreaking Mobile Defense Platform, “Skypath Defender” FREE to ALL First Responders NATION WIDE!
— David Paolo, President / CEO
Skypath Security, Inc. is a world leader in Certifying schools, retail stores, restaurants and all public buildings or spaces against threats with an interactive mobile defense platform linked directly to first responders. With the Skypath Mobile Defense Platform™ School Administrators, business owners or managers and landlords can easily upload blueprints or schematics directly to Skypath’s Threat Assessment Team (TAT). Blueprints or schematics can also be easily created by taking 3D or panoramic photos.
Skypath’s Threat Assessment Officers are highly trained former law enforcement, military and homeland security professionals. Your facility will be assigned to a Skypath Threat Assessment officer for review, assessment and recommendations. Skypath’s Threat assessment officers will provide you with a check list to improve safety for patrons and first responders. Once that check list is complete your facility will be issued its Threat Certified Certificate and window sticker and then will share that information with first responders.
Facilities can View & Markup 2D, BIM & 360 files, drawing, and photos of YOUR facility using any mobile device whether ONLINE or OFFLINE. First Responders will have the most up to date blueprints and/or schematic when responding to an active event.
“Skypath and its technology partners have spent years developing this technology which is specifically designed to SAVE LIVES!” Said David Paolo Skypath Security Inc. President and CEO. “During an active threat or any hazard, seconds count and the more efficient, organized and decisive first responders can be arriving to the situation, the quicker the situation can be neutralized.” Mr. Paolo Continued.
First Responders will have access to live and up to date blueprints and/or schematics ON SCENE. First Responders will be able to identify critical points of egress, elevations, points of cover and concealment. First Responder will be able to make safer entries and safer and more efficient rescues and apprehensions.
“It’s been a top priority of mine for Skypath Security to be known for offering one of the most advanced technologies today that will have a meaningful impact on our daily activates and save lives.” Mr. Paolo went on to say. “With some companies charging as much as $40,000 per location, it was my mission to ensure that ALL Cities and Towns across the nation had access to this system regardless of their financial situation, and I fought to ensure that every first responder organization will have access FREE of charge!” Mr. Paolo concluded.
Historical statistics show that no one to date has been shot in a locked classroom! During an active shooter event teachers, administrators or employees can lock their room, take cover and use the Skypath Mobile Defense Platform™ on their phone to mark their room occupied with the number of occupants. First Responders can use their mobile device PRIOR to making entry to locate current occupants in danger and safely extract them first before a tedious room to room search for individual occupants.
Authorities prefer advanced knowledge during any active event in order to avoid a dangerous situation that can involve innocent bystanders. This crucial information can be used to stop a shooter with the help of the Skypath Mobile Defense Platform™. This will save lives, reduce the number of victims, safeguard our first responders, provide a deterrent and bring to justice the perpetrators of these horrific tragedies.
Cities, towns and first responders looking to find out more information on how they can make their community safer by connecting to the Skypath Mobile Defense Platform can visit the Skypath web site at www.skypath.com OR email info@skypath.com
If you are interested in learning more about Skypath Security OR would like to install the technology to protect your teachers, students or patrons please contact Skypath Security "Safety Ambassador" Gus Moyer at 401-351-7900 Ext 4911 (for 911)
About Skypath Security Inc.
Skypath is a world leader using advanced mobile technologies to threat certify critical infrastructure while making that live and interactive data available to first responders during any active hazard event. Skypath Certifies schools, retail stores, restaurants and all public infrastructures or spaces against threats with its interactive mobile defense platform linked directly to first responders. Skypath makes public places SAFER!
