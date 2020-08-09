News Digest :: August 9, 2020

Legislature

Legislature considering raising dog licensing fees

https://www.post-gazette.com/pets/pet-tales/2020/08/09/Legislature-considering-raising-dog-licensing-fees/stories/202008090052

Your View by state Sen. Pat Browne: Thoughts on redeveloping Allentown State Hospital site

https://www.mcall.com/opinion/mc-opi-allentown-hospital-legacy-browne-20200809-4nkjof5d4vhlhlspfmmqf2sh4m-story.html

COVID-19

A coronavirus outbreak at Brighton Rehab turned into one of the nation’s worst

https://triblive.com/news/problems-at-brighton-rehab-didnt-start-with-coronavirus-trib-investigation-finds/

Luzerne County’s rising coronavirus testing positivity rate among those that “bear watching,” governor says

https://www.timesleader.com/news/795774/luzerne-countys-rising-coronavirus-testing-positivity-rate-among-those-that-bear-watching-governor-says

Brighton Rehab residents, families outraged by lax oversight during outbreak

https://triblive.com/news/brighton-rehab-residents-families-outraged-by-lax-oversight-during-outbreak/

Number of Lewisburg prison inmates testing positive for COVID-19 tops 50

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/08/number-of-lewisburg-penitentiary-inmates-testing-positive-for-covid-19-reaches-51.html

Upswing in COVID-19 cases sets off warnings

https://www.standardspeaker.com/news/coronavirus/upswing-in-covid-19-cases-sets-off-warnings/article_4cf1cfe8-0dca-5e59-8859-182cadb16fb6.html

Sunday’s COVID-19 updates: Total case count surpasses 118K, 5.8K coming from Lancaster County

https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/sundays-covid-19-updates-total-case-count-surpasses-118k-5-8k-coming-from-lancaster-county/article_eb3b609c-da38-11ea-8a79-73ccb67c1ee4.html

When green means stop: How safety messages got so muddled amid the pandemic

https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/green-phase-philadelphia-mixed-messages-public-health-20200809.html

2 out of 3 churchgoers: It’s safe to resume in-person worship

https://www.witf.org/2020/08/08/2-out-of-3-churchgoers-its-safe-to-resume-in-person-worship/

State

Construction almost finished at state police crime lab

https://www.delcotimes.com/news/construction-almost-finished-at-state-police-crime-lab/article_415b00c6-d814-11ea-ba08-07feec67c870.html

Less than a year after paying off prior debt, Pennsylvania is borrowing money from the federal government for its unemployment systems

https://www.post-gazette.com/business/career-workplace/2020/08/09/Pennsylvania-unemployment-insurance-system-solvency-federal-loans-COVID19-coronavirus-pandemic/stories/202008090034

AG Shapiro: Pennsylvania now tracking record number of crime guns

https://www.timesleader.com/news/795746/ag-shapiro-pennsylvania-now-tracking-record-number-of-crime-guns

Education

Working parents to experience child care ‘crisis’ with virtual school

https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/news/coronavirus/working-parents-to-experience-child-care-crisis-with-virtual-school/article_52490e6e-7603-5d96-bf9e-4af5b381ed1b.html

E-classrooms become popular alternative, as Lehigh Valley school districts create programs to meet booming demand

https://www.mcall.com/news/education/mc-nws-lehigh-valley-schools-cyber-schools-20200809-zwfgw3xqrvh6vny3ngocc7ycna-story.html

No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall

https://www.delcotimes.com/news/national/no-parties-no-trips-colleges-set-covid-19-rules-for-fall/article_1ee18516-cba6-5a46-92e6-183ddeeb621a.html

Students’ college plans change as virus drives changes on campus

https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/students-college-plans-change-as-virus-drives-changes-on-campus/

Trade schools offer training in high-demand, essential careers

https://triblive.com/local/westmoreland/trade-schools-offer-training-in-high-demand-essential-careers/

Allegheny Valley School Board approves all virtual first month of school

https://triblive.com/local/valley-news-dispatch/allegheny-valley-school-board-approves-all-virtual-first-month-of-school/

Grading Our Schools: Grades much better in 3 districts

https://www.republicanherald.com/news/grading-our-schools/grading-our-schools-grades-much-better-in-3-districts/article_3e42833c-1e46-55a8-814a-4de70be98245.html

Elections/Politics

Doctors, hospitals in Pa. and other states launch voter registration efforts

https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/doctors-hospitals-get-out-the-vote-2020-election-covid-19-health-20200808.html

Trump’s path to winning Pa. runs through small Rust Belt towns — like one near Biden’s hometown

https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/news/election/trumps-path-to-winning-pa-runs-through-small-rust-belt-towns-like-one-near-bidens/article_ba565195-453a-5ed4-b748-28b46bffdf28.html

Transportation

Editorial: Get on board with return of rail

https://www.readingeagle.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-get-on-board-with-return-of-rail/article_c7f5cdc0-d7e0-11ea-9935-e331e0132ae5.html

Sewickley Bridge reopens slightly ahead of schedule

https://triblive.com/local/sewickley/sewickley-bridge-reopens-slightly-ahead-of-schedule/

PA Turnpike acquires last properties to address Donegal landslide

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/transportation/2020/08/09/Pennsylvania-Turnpike-Donegal-landslide-buy-property/stories/202008060122

Road and bridge projects begin in McKeesport, Hampton and Richland

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/transportation/2020/08/09/Road-bridge-projects-PennDOT-McKeesport-Hampton-Richland-South-Side-Squirrel-Hill-Penn-Hills/stories/202008080054

No engine, no oil: Wabtec making its pitch for battery-powered trains

https://www.post-gazette.com/business/powersource/2020/08/09/Making-the-pitch-for-battery-powered-trains-Wabtec-prepares-for-a-major-demonstration/stories/202008090039

Philly

COVID-19 has shut hundreds of the Philly-area’s small businesses, Yelp says. And that’s just for starters

https://www.inquirer.com/business/small-business/philadelphia-small-business-shut-yelp-ppp-loans-retail-restaurants-temple-wharton-20200809.html

A growing number of Philly-area school districts are planning to open virtually, frustrating some parents

https://www.inquirer.com/education/schools-reopening-virtual-pennsylvania-philadelphia-montgomery-county-20200809.html

Pittsburgh

A chilling effect: Construction starts plunge amid COVID-19 economic uncertainities

https://www.post-gazette.com/business/development/2020/08/09/COVID-19-construction-starts-statistics-single-family-homes-commercial-projects/stories/202008090083

New daily COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County continue to fall

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/health/2020/08/08/New-COVID-19-cases-in-Allegheny-County-continue-to-fall/stories/202008080056

Local

Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in midtown Harrisburg

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/08/black-lives-matter-mural-unveiled-in-midtown-harrisburg.html

Packer Twp. to adopt new zoning, SALDO laws

https://www.standardspeaker.com/news/packer-twp-to-adopt-new-zoning-saldo-laws/article_1b3173d2-96eb-5d1a-b14b-7989d410ae77.html

Vision Together 2025 | Renewed focus on diversity for Johnstown’s future

https://www.tribdem.com/news/vision-together-2025-renewed-focus-on-diversity-for-johnstown-s-future/article_232b439a-d92c-11ea-88ee-275e0c37824d.html

‘The uniform itself brings so much fear’: Activists call to defund, disarm police while chief offers warnings

https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/the-uniform-itself-brings-so-much-fear-activists-call-to-defund-disarm-police-while-chief/article_8610de52-d846-11ea-9fd1-476a046a246e.html

Popular sticky tape to trap spotted lanternflies is slaughtering wildlife here

https://lancasteronline.com/sports/popular-sticky-tape-to-trap-spotted-lanternflies-is-slaughtering-wildlife-here/article_ec2fb7a6-d8c5-11ea-a93b-fbb5658e8545.html

Area’s homeless deal with COVID-19 pandemic

https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/news/coronavirus/areas-homeless-deal-with-covid-19-pandemic/article_3f7256ed-b3be-59e6-b2dc-86e670956fa5.html

Trimmed guests lists, lost deposits and the struggle of Lehigh Valley wedding planning during a pandemic

https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/news/2020/08/trimmed-guests-lists-lost-deposits-and-the-struggle-of-lehigh-valley-wedding-planning-during-a-pandemic.html

National

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

https://www.pennlive.com/coronavirus/2020/08/trump-allows-some-unemployment-pay-defers-payroll-tax.html

Trump orders encroach on Congress’ powers, invite challenges

https://www.delcotimes.com/business/trump-orders-encroach-on-congress-powers-invite-challenges/article_1180a3cb-e533-5e06-8d50-9199dfd6fe32.html

Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/08/vote-by-mail-worries-a-leaky-pipeline-in-many-states.html

States race to pass policing reforms after Floyd’s death

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/08/states-race-to-pass-policing-reforms-after-floyds-death.html

The post News Digest :: August 9, 2020 appeared first on Pennsylvania Senate Democrats.