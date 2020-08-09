The use of modern technology in obstructions

Apofraxeis-Antoniou apofraxeis Antoniou Apofraxeis-Antoniou-in-Athens

ATHENS, ATTIKI, GREECE, August 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New technologies help us make our lives and our daily lives in obstructions – Apofraxeis-Antoniou - much easier. They are used in virtually all areas and what they ultimately achieve is to save us mainly valuable time, but also money, doing some tasks that in the past were considered complex, simple and now only a matter of minutes.These new technologies, among many other applications, are also used in blockages. Unfortunately, sooner or later in every home and business there is a need to unblock the blocked pipes.Why do the pipes become clogged?Various products and objects that escape us, leftovers and fats or hairs settle and over time begin to accumulate in the piping resulting in some time losing their functionality. The problem is steadily worsening until one day water is no longer able to pass through the pipes and we have overflows and leaks.The traditional tools of the professionals in the field of blockages are the pumps with which they exert pressure on the pipes unblocking them. Various types of pressure machines which with high water pressure dismantle pipettes and drains, as well as steel rods with folding heads of long length, which enter the inside of the piping and unscrew them.Microcameras and robotic camerasThe latest technology in the field of blockages has to do with the use of special cameras that enter even in very difficult and narrow places and give a picture of the inside of the piping to the technician. This technology is available in companies like Antoniou obstructions that carry out unblocking in Athens and everywhere in Greece.As the Greek proverb says, a picture is worth a thousand words and this is certainly true in the case of blockages. This technology helps in very difficult cases that in the past would have bothered both the staff undertaking a blockage work and the customer.Camera control Apofraxeis Antoniou AthensCamera diagnosis is the best solution in terms of damage to the sewer system, as it does not require digging the installation, relieving you of unnecessary costs.Our company apofraxeis Antoniou can make a diagnosis with a camera even in the most difficult cases, where an accurate picture of the inside of your piping is required.Where do clogged drains come from?If you are constantly having problems with clogged drains in your home, it is time to find out what are the main reasons that cause this torment and why you also bear a share of responsibility.Clogged drains are a fairly common phenomenon, which, most of the time, is due to the frequency of use or to various objects blocking the pipes. Sewer blockage is a process that requires meticulousness and responsibility to be done properly, as it is directly related to the hygiene of your home.Let's see what the main reasons that lead to clogged drains are and what you can do in any case.1. Tree rootsIf the roots of the trees in the garden of your house are very large, they can "invade" the pipes of the sewerage network, either by breaking them or blocking the passage to the pipe. There are chemicals on the market that are often used for these cases to remove the roots.The above chemicals, however, are on the one hand particularly harmful to the environment, while on the other hand their use will most likely "kill" the plant. You can avoid such problems by making sure that there is always a distance between the trees and the sewer pipes.2. Waste disposalsThe rubbish bin did not have a bag and because you were bored, you decided to throw the toilet paper, which you just used, in the toilet bowl. Sewers are designed to accept human waste and toilet paper if they are modern.Any other object we throw in our basin or sinks is, unfortunately, a reason why we will have a problem with clogged drains at some point in the future. The solution here is to pay more attention!3. Fibrous foodsLack of knowledge about the types of food that pass through the kitchen sink is another reason that leads to clogged drains. Generally, avoid throwing away fibrous foods such as banana peels or celery if you do not want to have a problem with clogged drains!4. Old pipesIn many homes, old pipes deteriorate and erode over time. Repairing old pipes is a daunting task at home, especially if access to the problem area is difficult. If you have a problem with the pipes of your sewer network, it would be good to talk to a specialist to suggest the best solution.Regular maintenance of your home's sewer system can significantly delay the wear of pipes, while also helping to prevent and deal with potential damage in a timely manner. Finally, clean sewers reduce the risk of contamination for humans, animals and the natural environment!Then the technician has the opportunity to choose the most appropriate method to use for the blockage, but mainly to aim at the specific point where the whole problem is located, thus saving time, while reducing the total cost to the customer…Why most technicians in Athens prefer robotic cameras?Robotic cameras are available today and are used, which serve larger installations, e.g. in blockades in hotels, again saving time and money. The solution of each problem is done locally, without the need to dig many meters, remove tiles and operate blindly.In narrower places, like domestic installations, a flexible rod is used which enters the sewer pipe, while in the head there is, among other tools, the micro camera. Technicians of Apofraxeis-Antoniou in Athens use cameras in most circumstances.The evolution of technology essentially comes to offer us solutions to complex issues, such as those of blockages. Accurate detection and identification of the problem is very important to avoid more complex pipeline repair work, in addition to blockages.

