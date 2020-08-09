8 Tips to Make Your Site SEO Friendly
Search engines do not have a soul, but they just use anthropomorphic expressions to make the search engines better understood by the general public.
Being a Search Engine Friendly (SEF) or SEO Friendly website by itself is not self-evident.
Although most SEO web designers and web developers really know what they need to do to make your website Search Engine Friendly, there will always be a some little secrets that few will know and even fewer than those who they know will reveal them.
If you do not want to wonder why your website or online store never appears on the first page of Google, I will share with you 8 small tips that if you apply them you will see your website climb to almost all Search results pages (SERPs) of Google and the other search engines.
To find out what these 8 tips will make an indifferent site, friendly to Google, read below.
1. Use friendly and Latin permalinks to Google
The basic rule of thumb for your website is Search Engine Friendly is to use first search engine friendly permalinks and secondly Latin permalinks.
The friendly permalinks are of the type: paramarketing.gr/lexi-kleidi-paragoges-lexeis-kleidia… And Latin is the so-called Greeklish in permalinks that are necessary to have better results in search engine rankings.
2. Convert all taxonomies into pages and landing pages
For those who know, especially in WordPress there is a division of content type into taxonomies. The problem with Google and search engines is that they do not recognize taxonomies as content, and because search engines rank content, they do not rank taxonomies in search results.
Apart from WordPress, taxonomies in general are difficult to compete with content pages.
That's why my advice with the help of your developer is to convert all taxonomies into pages and therefore landing pages.
In the case of WordPress and Woo-commerce you need to convert all product categories into pages.
3. Match each landing page with at least 1 keyword
Let's go to the next step which is to associate each landing page with at least one keyword. The opposite is true; you need to build your entire site based on how internet users search for your product or service.
You need to build your entire site based on your keywords.
If you have already created the landing pages in the wrong way and have not included the keywords in your site, then you need to correct them so that each landing page corresponds to one keyword and another 10 derivative keywords or keyword phrases.
Keyword: SEO
Derived Keyword phrases:
• SEO marketing
• SEO content
• SEO friendly
• SEO tips
I imagine you have understood the example and can do the same for your own e-shop, while improving your landing page.
4. Use share buttons for all landing pages and articles from your blog
The share buttons are not on my site for fun, but serve a single purpose. To be used by the user who will visit my site. So I would like those of you who see me and read my blog to make one or more shares in the suggested social media, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook etc.
You see, in order for me to continue to provide you with this unique and free content, you in turn have to make a share wherever you want so that as many interested people as possible can see this post with useful tips.
5. Make sure your website is Mobile Friendly
Now I should have told you this from the beginning or not told you at all, because even today too many sites and online stores have forgotten to adapt the changes in Google algorithms and are not Mobile Friendly.
This means that they do not benefit at all from the Mobile First Indexing that Google uses in the core of its search algorithm from March 2018. So they do not look friendly on mobile devices compared to competing websites that are Mobile Friendly.
6. Submit your sitemap to Google
Having a sitemap on a website and listing it on Google Search Console is essential for even the smallest site.
So do not overlook it because sitemap is a good opportunity to connect with Google Analytics and Google Search Console to detect potential errors in accessing your site by Google Bots and Google Spiders.
7. Create backlinks to all landing pages
The seventh tip to make your site Search Engine Friendly is to create SEO backlinks to all the possible landing pages you have created.
Backlinks are nothing more than links from other websites that point to your website usually with the keyword.
The more quality and relevant but also white hat backlinks you have from other sites the higher you appear in the search engines with the keywords that these links have.
You will also need to create different backlinks for each internal landing page from different domain names.
8. Create backlinks to your backlinks
If you have already created some backlinks that are not very important at the beginning and do not have the power to take you to the first page of the search engines, you can create some backlinks that point to the backlinks that you have already created.
These are called second level backlinks and believe me they help me a lot in the end because in the long run your website will grow quite a bit if you continue to build them steadily.
As you understand a site should be Search Engine Friendly both in terms of on page SEO and in terms of off page SEO.
This may sound like Chinese to you, but you do not need to stress because you can seek the help of an SEO professional and increase your search engine traffic and turnover today.
