Super Blood Hockey is getting a Nintendo Switch™ Physical

EVANS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium Edition Games, a brand new Nintendo Switch™ physical publisher, has released their debut Direct today and is proud to announce that Super Blood Hockey from Loren Lemcke and Digerati is their first physical release. Plus, make sure to watch the entire Direct video for some upcoming teasers!

All of our Premium Editions offer the same high quality items and goodies for consistency sake, including:

- Nintendo Switch™ Physical Case and Game

- Double-sided Insert

- Full Color Manual

- A "Special" Trading Card

- A Logo Sticker

- First Prints of the game will have a hand-drawn Full Color Glossy Slipcase by legendary artist Paul E. Niemeyer of Mortal Kombat fame!

About Super Blood Hockey

Customize your line up and take to the ice, using fast-paced skills and bone-crunching brutality to dominate. Prove your hockey prowess in a deadly global tournament or against friends in 4-player local multiplayer. Build and manage your own squad in Franchise Mode - with the right diet and performance enhancing drugs your team can be season champions!

Key Features

- Use superior skating, positioning, strategy and blood-splattering violence

- Take on the world in a global tournament, where failure results in execution

- Varied challenges and scenarios, including Turbo Mode and 12 vs 12 Mega Rumble

- Paint the ice with the blood of your friends in 4-player local multiplayer

- Franchise Mode: Create, recruit and manage your own custom team of inmates in a futuristic world of dystopic blood sports

- Enjoy the retro beats of an original soundtrack by chiptunist Shawn Daley

About Premium Edition Games

Premium Edition Games' specialty is high quality releases created with the ingenuity and passion inspired by the amazing work game developers have put into game creation. We take great pride in helping preserve games physically for posterity. We highlight every release by going over all the items in detail and interview all the people who are helping make it a reality.

About Loren Lemcke

Established in Oulu, Finland, Games by Loren Lemcke is a one-man indie studio trapped in a tangent universe where the arcade scene of the '80s and '90s lived on forever.

About Digerati

As a publisher, Digerati is dedicated to helping independent developers bring their creations to market and into the hands of gamers. We take care of funding, distribution, marketing and production, leaving developers to focus on what they love – making incredible games and unique experiences. Contact: Nick@digeratidistribution.com.