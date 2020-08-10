Office Cleaning

It covers: chemical hazards, electrical hazards, slips, trips and falls, ergonomic hazards, medical emergencies, security hazards, and trash handling hazards.

Online Janitorial / Custodial Safety Training from

Atlas Safety & Health, LLC



The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the job of Janitors/ Custodians and Building Cleaners are in the top five jobs in the U.S. in which an employee is likely to sustain an injury. A safety hazard analysis of custodial jobs shows that employees are exposed not only to the normal hazards of the workplace, but also to hazards inherent in the type of work they do.

According to the Department of Labor Statistics, there are 2.4 million Janitors in the U.S. In 2018 they sustained approximately 38,000 injuries and illnesses that each required 8 days (median) of work absences.

Atlas Safety & Health is about to change the industry with the launch of its Online Janitorial/Custodial Safety Training. It is the first of its kind, and will offer a one hour course that will cover the following topics: safety orientation, chemical hazards, electrical hazards, slips, trips and falls, ergonomic hazards, medical emergencies, security hazards, and trash handling hazards. At the end of each topic there is a short true/false quiz. Upon completion of the course, trainees will receive a certificate.

The Online Janitorial/Custodial Safety Training is developed by a Health and Safety professional with extensive multi-sector experience in the Occupational Health and Safety field. It will help your organization reduce the number of accidents and illnesses, medical costs, insurance premiums and improve employee morale. The cost is $29 per trainee. To register for the course, first you must receive by email the login information to our e-leaning site https://atlassafetyhealth.articulate-online.com

Atlas Safety & Health, LLC: is an organization that provides OSHA compliance consulting, and construction and general industry OSHA on-site training courses.

