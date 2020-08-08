Ship blockages and how to avoid mold
Apofraxeis Antoniou has the largest fleet of obstruction vehicles. Follow 3 steps that will eliminate blockages, mold and moisture problems to your ship.
Apofraxeis Antoniou has the largest fleet of obstruction vehicles equipped with the most modern machines. Its well-trained staff can deal with any of your problems immediately and effectively. Here are 3 easy steps you can make to your ship that will eliminate blockages, mold and moisture problems.
3 easy steps to solve plumbing and mold problems on your boat!
1. Install a central ventilation system
One modification you need to make is to install a ventilation system. You will be impressed by its results. Your boat will stop smelling bad even if you have it closed for a long time. In a boat with stagnant water, hot air will cause evaporation and consequently moisture. In a boat, without water in the liner, there is minimal to no evaporation resulting in the air temperature inside the boat being slightly higher and this leads the humidity out.
2. Reduce the amount of water in your sink drain
Another modification is to change the radiator drain. Usually the refrigerator drain automatically ends up in your sink. However, this constantly increases the humidity at that point during the day and it becomes a breeding ground for mold and fungi. Installing a manual coolant drain pump to your sink eliminates any possibility of moisture in that area.
3. Add more ventilation points to your cabin
Cut horizontal sockets at various points in the cab and add vents. This change allows much greater airflow into your cabin when you are away from the boat and all windows and hatches are closed. This way more fresh air is in your cabin preventing the growth of mold.
The key to solving the problem is to remove the water sources on the boat and increase the air flow inside the cabin to prevent moisture as the boat heats up and cools down throughout the day. Another advantage is that it will require less maintenance.
At Apofraxeis Antoniou in Athens we are ready to undertake the unblocking of ships, as well as the cleaning of the bilge.
Ship plumbing problems
Ship and boat plumbing is much easier than home plumbing, mainly because it does not involve rigid pipes running or unclogging solid walls. Antoniou Obstructions is near you 24 hours a day, any problem you might face. In fact, pipes used in boats are seldom, they are being replaced by easier-to-use hoses. Here is an overview of a typical water system on a ship or boat.
Ship tanks
Because the water is heavy, the tanks must be placed low on the ship, where space is available. And it's a relatively simple way to add extra tanks. Flexible polyethylene tanks are available in hundreds of shapes and sizes.
Water tanks usually have three threaded doors. One for the supply to the system, one for the ventilation pipe and one for the filling hose. The threaded hose allows connections to other hoses while the ventilation line runs high on the boat above the tank. It is good to know that if the ventilation is not high, the tank will overflow when you fill it.
Ship piping system
The supply pipes for a water system on a ship or vessel must be non-toxic, non-contaminating, tasteless, and approved for drinking water. If the system is operating under pressure or carrying hot water, the piping must be suitable.
The traditional choice for plumbing water system is pure PVC reinforced with polyester braid. The same type of pipe can be used for connections for tank filling and ventilation.
In recent years, semi-rigid polyethylene (PE) pipe has become particularly popular in boat plumbing. With quick-connect components, you assemble a PE pipe water supply system with the simplicity of a toy.
The opaque or at least translucent nature of PE pipe prevents the growth of germs that can be a problem. The piping is available in red for hot water and blue for cold and can make it easier to spot leaks.
Because piping is less flexible than PVC pipe and must be cut to the correct lengths, a PE hydraulic system is slightly more demanding to install. However, the downside to PE plumbing is the cost of the components while on the plus, the piping is actually cheaper than reinforced clean PVC pipe.
Boat water pumps
Water pumps on a boat can be either electric or manual. An electric pump compresses the entire water system. Most electric pumps have a pressure switch that activates when the pressure drops below a range of values, usually around 30 or 40 PSI.
Opening any tap on the boat releases pressure and thus causes the pump to start. The inlet of an electric pump connects directly to the tank (or multi-tank) and supplies water to all taps and appliances.
Manual pumps, operated by hand or foot, provide a single stop connected directly to the outlet side of the pump. No regulating valve is required and the water flow is controlled by the operation of the pump. The primary advantage of manual pumps is that they dramatically reduce water waste, a major concern for long-distance offshore ships.
Ship taps
The ship taps are the ultimate terminal for the water system lines. Manual pumps require simple cases, the taps of ships and boats are different from those found in our houses. Mixed taps require two connections, one on the cold side of the supply line and the other on the hot side of the water heater.
Ship sewage
The sink drain is usually connected with a reinforced rubber band in the middle of the hull. On a sailboat, the sinks are best located near the center line of the boat. The collectors are often tightly closed and can be nailed to avoid the risk of flooding or blockage.
However, in case you need a solution to the unblocking of your ship, or for bilge cleaning, the company Antoniou Apofraxeis in Athens and their experienced staff are ready to solve any problem.
