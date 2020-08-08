Coronavirus: UN Malawi COVID-19 Situation Update
43 laboratories are now operational across the country
3500 test kits, 10000 master mix and 3000 controls were received but GeneXpert cartilages are urgently required
6 districts were supported to rehabilitate community victim support unit structures
559,018 learners received food and cash for school meal take-home rations
Rural communities in10 districts were supported with COVID-19 agricultural advice
Urgent funding is required to prepare for the rain-fed agriculture season in the COVID-19 context