Coronavirus: UN Malawi COVID-19 Situation Update

  • 43 laboratories are now operational across the country

  • 3500 test kits, 10000 master mix and 3000 controls were received but GeneXpert cartilages are urgently required

  • 6 districts were supported to rehabilitate community victim support unit structures

  • 559,018 learners received food and cash for school meal take-home rations

  • Rural communities in10 districts were supported with COVID-19 agricultural advice

  • Urgent funding is required to prepare for the rain-fed agriculture season in the COVID-19 context

