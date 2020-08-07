2020/2021 Snowmobile Grants Open for Public Comment

Recreation News

Fri Aug 07 16:33:52 MDT 2020

(Helena, MT) – Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) is seeking public comment on 25 grant applications for Snowmobile Trail Grooming funds for the 2020-2021 winter season. Public comment will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. The Montana Snowmobile Program, as administered by Montana State Parks, was established in the early 1970s and is an essential component of both motorized and non-motorized winter recreational activities in the state. Montana’s groomed trails provide important access and recreational opportunities for users such as snowmobiles, cross-country skiers, snowboarders, dogsleds, fat-tire bikes, and snowshoers.

Funding is provided annually to 25 local snowmobile clubs who conduct the grooming of over 4,000 miles of designated snowmobile trails throughout the state. The Montana Snowmobile Program is funded through a percentage of the state gas tax paid by snowmobile users, snowmobile registration fees, non-resident snowmobile temporary use permits, and resident groomed trail passes. The program is separate from Montana State Parks funding sources and revenues. There is $410,000 available for the upcoming season.

A list of the proposed 2020/2021 winter season snowmobile grooming grant awards is available at stateparks.mt.gov under “Recreation Activities & Grants.” Public comments are accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. To comment online visit: stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Notices” or by email at snowmobilegrants@mt.gov. Comments may be sent by mail to Montana State Parks, Snowmobile Program, 1420 East 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.

For more information about the Montana Snowmobile Program visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/snowmobileProgram.html. Or contact Seth McArthur, Montana Snowmobile Program Manager at 406-444-3753. Visit Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, boating and more and discover some of the greatest natural and cultural treasures on earth.