PR 20-55 FreedomOfInformation45 v. CCRI – No violation

The Complainant alleged that CCRI violated the APRA when it withheld a report prepared by outside vendor Financial Aid Services pursuant to R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 38-2-2(4)(B) and (K). CCRI maintained that its denial was proper because Financial Aid Services was a private vendor hired as a consultant and the single responsive document reflected the drafter's impressions, work product, and recommendations regarding CCRI's Financial Aid Office's procedures and processes. Based on this Office's review, as well as relevant case law, we determined that the withheld document was permissibly exempt under Exemption (K). Accordingly, we found no violation.

