OM 20-39 Cervasio v. Foster Town Council – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the Town Council violated the OMA during its March 12, 2020 executive session meeting by discussing a matter that pertained to the Complainant without providing prior notice to him and without listing it on the agenda. Based on our review, the totality of the evidence provided did not support the Complainant's allegations. Accordingly, we found no violation.

