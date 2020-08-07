Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-Celebrities Share Safety Messages, August 7, 2020

Posted on Aug 7, 2020 in Latest News

(Honolulu) – With COVID-19 infections seeing large spikes on O‘ahu, some of Hawai‘i’s best- known musicians and artists are sharing “mask wearing” messages, particularly with younger audiences who may be disinclined to consistently adhere to safe practices.

Produced by the Hawai‘i Department of Defense, the public service announcements feature the ladies of the Hawaiian musical group Na Waiho’olu’u o ke Anuenue, Kumu Hula Robert Cazimero, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and Hawaiian artist Brook Parker.

All of the participants were very excited to participate in this campaign because they are going through the pandemic too. The themes and messages in these PSAs are meant to encourage everyone in Hawai‘i to take appropriate measures during this pandemic, but also to say “thank you” to those who already have been wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance. The catch phrase of “not pau yet” was embraced and used in all the videos, to add a little local flavor. Even when the curve flattens out, there is more to do. Hawaiʻi, we are not pau yet.

There are two versions for each PSA- one for broadcast and one for social media.

Series Title: Mask Wearing

PSA Mask 1: Wear your Mask Description Mask 1: Simple, wear your mask. Jake jamming, wear aloha print cloth masks, reminder at end.

PSA Mask 2: Protect Others Description Mask 2: Hawaii has been doing great so far, save medical masks for first responders, reminder at end.

PSA Mask 3: Mask & Not Pau Yet Description Mask 3: Reminder to keep wearing masks, there’s still much to do, not pau yet.

Download for free: https://hawaiioimt my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/andrew_l_jackson_hawaii_gov/ElB5U1dnQORGp-ZfuJAPc5EBoQ-JhhXUcQPlL_xjBIW-kw?e=h2oWfr

Clips are also available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leuZBGHzEes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebWHDNh52Q https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3LkIZE18Oc

