Fellsmere Reservoir boat ramp to open Monday, Aug. 10

The St. John’s River Water Management District, in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), has announced the Fellsmere Reservoir boat ramp in Indian River County will open to the public beginning on Monday, Aug. 10. The highly anticipated boat ramp, parking area and restrooms will provide anglers access to 10,000 acres of prime largemouth bass and other sport fishing opportunities.

The FWC contributed $1.35 million dollars on enhancing 2,000 acres of habitat over a 2-year period, as well as stocking nearly 2 million sport fish, including 1 million largemouth bass. FWC biologists have been monitoring and evaluating fish populations, habitat and water quality in order to develop management strategies that will allow Fellsmere to sustain a world-class bass fishery for the future of the Fishing Capital of the World.

“The FWC is thrilled to have partnered with the SJWMD on this eagerly awaited project guaranteed to be an outstanding freshwater fishing attraction,” said FWC Commissioner Gary Lester. “Fellsmere Reservoir boat ramp will provide more access to freshwater fishing for Florida’s anglers and will ensure the Sunshine State continues to be the Fishing Capital of the World!”

Fellsmere Reservoir will be managed under state-wide freshwater fishing regulations. The FWC will use data collected from fish population sampling and angler creel surveys to inform future management actions. Additionally, recreational anglers and guides are encouraged to provide their comments and suggestions about Fellsmere to the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management by contacting Trevor Knight at 352-620-7341 or Trevor.Knight@MyFWC.com. For more information about the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Laura Rambo at 850-488-0520 or Laura.Rambo@MyFWC.com.

