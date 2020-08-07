Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Swisher County Bridge Project Under Way

SWISHER COUNTY – Work on a $1.54 million Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the FM 2301 bridge, over Tule Creek in the eastern part of Swisher County, is under way. Project contractor is Blackstone Concrete Venture LLC, of Lubbock.

“Prep work to replace the existing bridge, started on Aug. 4. The current plans are to close FM 2301 to all traffic and begin demolition on Aug. 17,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT’s Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project. “Both north- and southbound FM 2301 traffic will be detoured around the work zone via SH 86, FM 146 (N. Dallas Avenue in the city of Tulia) and FM 1318.”

Local traffic will continue to have access to either side of FM 2301, but will not have access to the bridge, Bozeman noted. Work will take place weather permitting.

Completion date for the project is set for early 2021.

