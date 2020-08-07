Andretti Autosport Adds New Backer For GT4 Program
Andretti Autosport Adds New Backer For GT4 ProgramBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills IV Therapy has joined Andretti Autosport's portfolio of partners as an associate sponsor of Jared Andretti's No. 18 and No. 36 McLarens in the Pirelli GT4 Americas Sprint class for the races at Sonoma Raceway in August.
Beverly Hills IV Therapy promotes healthy living, beauty, and longevity.
The company was created in order to provide clients with the highest quality of vitamin therapies in spa locations or in a private home.
"Through this well planned and thought out partnership, we are excited to begin our collaboration alongside organizations such as Andretti Autosport," said Beverly Hills IV Therapy, philanthropist, born businesswoman and CEO, Deborah Alessi. "Beverly Hills IV Therapy shares many of the same core values and principles as Andretti Autosport. Our affiliation will accelerate bringing healthier lifestyles to broader markers across the globe, furthering the narrative of our partnership's mutual symbiosis."
As a safe, immediately effective solution for a wide range of concerns, IV therapy has become the go to rejuvenation treatment for celebrities, models, busy professionals, athletes and travelers. In a world where most people push themselves to the limits and don't always meet their bodies' basic nutritional needs, IV therapy is revolutionary. Utilizing formulations designed to address specific deficiencies at the cellular level, IV Therapy is an energizing and clarifying treatment that provides instant results. IV Therapy works!
"We are thrilled to have Beverly Hills IV Therapy join the team for the Sonoma races and we are excited about their commitment and involvement with our team and partners and we look forward to growing with them in 2021," said Jarett Andretti.
