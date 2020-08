"TRUMP RED BIDEN BLUE: Why Joe Wins Big in 2020" New Book by John Michael Carroll

Bombshell Book by John Michael Carroll Examines the Sharp Contrasts Between Biden & Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the "Tao Te Ching," Lao Tzu remarked, "A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves!"Written for Democrats, independents, fed-up republicans and disaffected ex-Trumpers, John Michael Carroll's new book " Trump Red Biden Blue " examines the sharp contrasts between presidential candidates Joe Biden (Democrat) and Presidential incumbent Donald Trump (Republican) in an easy to read volume concerning the critical interests of our time facing American voters in the November's 2020 Election.A bombshell book that presents the case against the re-election of Donald Trump, using his own words against himself, in hopes of restoring the greatness of the United States of America. Tracing Trump's ineptitude and complete absence of leadership skills, his lack of talent in managing a raging epidemic that has made the USA the laughing stock of the world, and his credibility with middle-of-the-road voters, who will really decide the election, this remains the most important election of our lifetime.This is a book that begs you to "Take Action," not just grumble and complain about Trump's ineptitude and dishonesty. By providing valuable tools accessed throughout the book and found on its supporting website, you can institute significant change. With less than three months before the election, use the verbatim quotations presented within as vital evidence to enlist sympathetic friends to vote.Written for our children and grandchildren, conventional Democrats, independent voters, and everyone who cares about the soul of America, 15 chapters examine:CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: Covid-19 Testing -- Pandemic Management -- Lifting Pandemic Restrictions -- Covid-19 SurgeHEALTHCARE: Affordable Care Act - Obamacare -- Repealing Obamacare -- Medicare for AllGUN CONTROL: Gun Rights - Gun Control -- Background ChecksDEFENSE - NATIONAL SECURITY: U.S. Military Preparedness -- National Security Policy -- National Defense Spending -- Terrorism-- Domestic Terrorism -- Military Leadership Discontent -- CybersecurityIMMIGRATION: The Wall -- Family Separation -- Detention Camp Treatment -- Border SecurityTHE ENVIRONMENT: Climate Change - Global Warming -- The Environment -- Carbon Emissions -- Alternative EnergyEDUCATION: Public Education -- Student Debt -- Common CoreTHE ECONOMY: Budget Deficits -- Jobs -- Reopening the EconomyWOMENS' RIGHTS: Planned Parenthood Funding -- Abortion: Pro-Life Pro-Choice -- Income InequalityRACE RELATIONS: Racism -- The George Floyd Killing -- White Supremacy -- Black Lives Matter -- Hispanics& LatinosELECTION VOTING: Mail-in Absentee Voting -- Election Security - Integrity -- Voter Fraud - Voter SuppressionTHE LAW: Justice: Rule of Law -- Impeachment -- Same-Sex MarriagePOLITICS: Trump's Character & Honesty -- Tax Returns -- "Fake News" - Press FreedomCRIME & DRUGS: Decriminalizing DrugsTRADE: Trade with ChinaELECTION RESOURCES FOR GIVING TRUMP THE BOOT IN 2020"Donald Trump has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What's right, matters even less, and decency matters not at all." - U.S Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence CommitteeTo purchase Trump Red Biden Blue Book visit Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DDHKWBF Three different book offerings:● Full Color 8.5x11 Paperback - $17.99● B&W 8.5x11 Paperback - $12.99● Kindle E-Book - Color - $7.99Democrats, Independents, Fed-up Republicans, Ex-Trumpers. Read and share this book to help "Make America Sane Again."