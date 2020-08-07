August 2020 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

Acquisition of Control

Bing Yang, Alice Liu, Byron Yang, Lauren Yang, Out of the Shell, LLC, and the AB Yang Foundation, to acquire control of Mega Bank Approved: 7/29/20

Patriot Financial Partners, GP II, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners II, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners Parallel II, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners GP II, LLC, Patriot Financial Manager LLC, Patriot Financial Manager, L.P., to acquire control of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Approved: 7/1/20

Patriot Financial Partners III, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners, GP III, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners, GP III, LLC, Patriot Financial Advisors L.P., Patriot Financial Advisors, LLC, and Messrs. W. Kirk Wycoff, James J. Lynch and James F. Deutsch, to acquire control of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Approved: 7/1/20

Sami Beydoun and Talal Beydoun, to acquire control of Partners Bank of California Filed: 7/8/20