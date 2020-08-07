Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,800 in the last 365 days.

August 2020 Monthly Bulletin

Licensee logo

Commercial Bank Activity

Acquisition of Control

Bing Yang, Alice Liu, Byron Yang, Lauren Yang, Out of the Shell, LLC, and the AB Yang Foundation, to acquire control of Mega Bank Approved: 7/29/20

Patriot Financial Partners, GP II, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners II, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners Parallel II, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners GP II, LLC, Patriot Financial Manager LLC, Patriot Financial Manager, L.P., to acquire control of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Approved: 7/1/20

Patriot Financial Partners III, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners, GP III, L.P., Patriot Financial Partners, GP III, LLC, Patriot Financial Advisors L.P., Patriot Financial Advisors, LLC, and Messrs. W. Kirk Wycoff, James J. Lynch and James F. Deutsch, to acquire control of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Approved: 7/1/20

Sami Beydoun and Talal Beydoun, to acquire control of Partners Bank of California Filed: 7/8/20

You just read:

August 2020 Monthly Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.