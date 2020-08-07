Learn 12 Ways to Cut Your Tech Spending & How to Look Better on Zoom From The Sean Story Show Technology Podcast

“Technology is everywhere in our lives and it can be confusing, stressful, and overwhelming. I am here to help." - Sean Story

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you don’t know by now, IT and Cybersecurity Expert, Sean Story, has recently created a successful and much needed weekly podcast and YouTube show in a category of its own that Story calls “Personal Technology” to provide easy to understand answers to the challenging questions about technology and specifically how we use it in our everyday lives. This week on Tuesday August 4th, Sean released a segment with 12 suggestions to cut your tech spending, how to look better on Zoom calls, and the best messaging app.

“Technology is everywhere in our lives and it can be confusing, stressful, and overwhelming. I am here to help. If you use a smartphone or a laptop, this show is for you,” states Sean Story.

Some of the 12 ways to cut your tech spending that Sean revealed include:

1. Take inventory of your subscriptions and cut the ones you use less than an hour a week! For software subscriptions, do a break-even analysis for subscription vs. lifetime license.

2. Share logins among family members.

3. Re-negotiate home internet contracts every year and get the latest speeds and specials. Look at the offerings from other internet service providers that may be new to the area.

4. Re-negotiate cell phone contracts every year and get the latest specials. While you are at it, see if you qualify for any additional discount.

5. Don’t buy the latest gadgets. Only replace electronics when necessary.

To know all of the ways in which Sean helps with such technology questions, watch his most recent video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpyoQOySMMY.

On each weekly episode of The Sean Story Show, Sean answers three technology questions from his listeners, discusses an article on the topic of personal or family technology use, recommends a technology tip of the week, and puts it all in context with a tidbit of tech history in the segment “This Week In Tech History”.

“I created The Sean Story Show to provide easy to understand answers to those challenging questions about technology and how we use it in our lives. I invite you to join the conversation about your technology and listen in to our 30-minute podcast episodes released every Tuesday on all major podcast platforms- It's educational, easy to understand, and downright entertaining!"

About Sean Story:

IT and Cybersecurity Expert Sean Story helps hundreds of businesses and families every year with their technology. Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Sean’s technology skills began developing at a young age. He relocated to Playa del Rey, California where he completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in addition to numerous professional certificates in his field. For over ten years, clients have trusted Sean Story with all of their information technology needs ranging from computer setups to fast Wi-Fi, easy to understand user training, robust cybersecurity, internet privacy, VOIP communication systems, custom website development, business IT plan formation, digital footprint removal, computer maintenance, and support. An active member of his local community, Sean serves on the board of directors of the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club and is a Best of Los Angeles Award recipient for being “Playa’s Most Trusted Information Technology Consultant”. When he is not meeting with his valued clients or behind his keyboard, Sean enjoys long walks in nature and listening to podcasts or music. Sean looks forward to helping and serving you, your family, and business for all technology needs.

Sean Story, M.S., C.C.I.P. –

Playa’s most trusted information technology consultant.

Contact – book@seanstory.com

Office: (310) 871-2587